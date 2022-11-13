WhatsApp Communities Now Available on Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web: Check Details

On your WhatsApp, select the Community Tab. Put your community's name, description, and profile picture here. The community name should not have more than 24 characters, so take note of this. Members should be able to get a sense of your community from your description.

  • WhatsApp is officially making Communities available to users on Android, iOS, and the web after unveiling the functionality a few weeks ago.
  • The new functionality is designed to make it easier for users to join WhatsApp groups that are important to them.
  • On WhatsApp Web, you can locate the Community tab in the top right corner of your screen, however for iOS users, it shows directly next to the chats and settings options.

WhatsApp Community

WhatsApp is officially making Communities available to users on Android, iOS, and the web after unveiling the functionality a few weeks ago. The new functionality is designed to make it easier for users to join WhatsApp groups that are important to them. The only purpose of launching Communities was to unite individuals and organisations with similar interests. On WhatsApp Web, you can locate the Community tab in the top right corner of your screen, however for iOS users, it shows directly next to the chats and settings options.

Similar to groups but with the ability to add more users are WhatsApp Communities. For instance, WhatsApp groups enable members to participate in a single chat, but WhatsApp Communities enables you to assemble groups with related interests under one roof. You may connect with your schools, community, camps, and other groups by using similar groups in one location.

Here’s How To Start a WhatsApp Community

On your WhatsApp, select the Community Tab. Put your community's name, description, and profile picture here. The community name should not have more than 24 characters, so take note of this. Members should be able to get a sense of your community from your description. To add to an existing group or start a new one, click the green arrow icon. You may also add current groups or make brand-new ones to a community. After adding the groups, select the icon with the green checkmark.

Notably, in addition to the announcement group, a user can create up to 50 more groups. The announcement group can have up to 5000 members added. Any member of the community is welcome to join groups. According to WhatsApp, a community announcement group will be created for your community immediately. Community administrators can use this area to communicate with all community members in the announcement group.

