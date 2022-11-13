OTT Films and Web Series to Watch This Sunday, Including Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, and Others

Reported by Yashika Goel

This weekend's OTT releases include the following: While the thriller Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, premieres on Netflix, thrillers like Mukhbir and Hot Seat are accessible on Zee5 and Lionsgate Play, respectively. The entire list can be seen here.

Highlights

  • Monica, O My Darling streaming on Netflix.
  • Mukhbir started streaming on Zee5 on November 11..
  • Tanaav released on Sony LIV on November 11.

This weekend is jam-packed with intriguing OTT films and web series on various platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Voot Select, and others, ranging from crime, thriller, and romance to drama. While the thriller Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, premieres on Netflix, thrillers like Mukhbir and Hot Seat are accessible on Zee5 and Lionsgate Play, respectively. Breathe 2 by Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh has also been made available on Prime Video, and the movie is winning over viewers with its captivating plot.

So prepare this Sunday of binge-watching by gathering your popcorn and building a watchlist.

1. Monica, O My Darling

The movie Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, promises to be a classy neo-noir crime comedy thriller. After a passionate relationship suddenly changes course, a suave robotics expert joins a homicidal plot, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be. Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Sukant Goel are also featured in the movie. The movie is the third feature film that Vasant Bala has directed, following the unreleased "Peddlers" and the 2018 action comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota." Additionally, he was the director of the Netflix anthology "Ray" short "Spotlight."

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – 11 November 2022

2. Mukhbir

The forgotten tale of India's secret agent, Mukhbir—The Story of a Spy—who helped India defeat the enemy in the 1965 war and dodge multiple hostile attacks from that nation, is told in Mukhbir—The Story of a Spy. The show, which stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zoya Afroz, and Barkha Bisht, has generated a lot of online hype. There are 8 fascinating episodes in the series.

OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date – 11 November 2022

3. Hot Seat

Oscar-winner This thrilling cyber-thriller comes to life thanks to Mel Gibson. IT specialist Friar (Kevin Dillon, Poseidon) discovers a bomb strapped to his desk chair, setting off the action. He receives a command from an unknown hacker to steal internet cryptocurrency or have his daughter kidnapped. The hacker falsely accuses Friar of being the bomber as a courageous bomb expert (Gibson) arrives on the scene. As Friar tries to clear his name and reveal the true terrorist without getting himself blown to pieces, the tension grows.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Release Date – 11 November, 2022

4. Tanaav

The show, an official Indian replica of the well-known Israeli programme "Fauda," is a fictional thriller set against the picturesque background of Kashmir in the year 2017. It centres on a Special Unit and explores the human drama that lies beneath the beliefs, dealing with nuanced emotions and imperfect characters who all experience love, loss, betrayal, and the desire for vengeance. Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, and Aryaman Seth are among the ensemble cast, which also includes Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana

OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Release Date – 11 November, 2022

5. Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2

In the second season of "Breathe: Into The Shadows," Abhishek Bachchan will return to the character of Avinash Sabharwal. By the end of the first season, his character had turned into a crazed killer. Also engaged in psychological combat is the new season. The Mayank Sharma-produced programme features Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher, and newcomer Naveen Kasturia.

OTT Platform: Prime Video
Release Date – 11 November, 2022

6. My Father's Dragon

A little kid departs from Nevergreen and travels to the enigmatic Wild Island, where he encounters vicious creatures and makes a bond that will last a lifetime.

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date – 11 November, 2022

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

