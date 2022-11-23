Airtel Rolls Out 5G at Nagpur Airport

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has just rolled out 5G at the Nagpur airport.
  • Airtel has now rolled out 5G in airports of four different cities - Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru (Terminal 2) and Varanasi.
Airtel 5G

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has just rolled out 5G at the Nagpur airport. This makes it the second airport in the state of Maharashtra to get Airtel's 5G. Airtel has now rolled out 5G in airports of four different cities - Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru (Terminal 2) and Varanasi. Airtel said that starting today, Airtel 5G Plus services will be available at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur. It is worth noting that Nagpur was one of the first cities in the nation to get the 5G network of Airtel. 5G is also available in other parts of the city. Let's take a look.

Parts of Nagpur Where Airtel 5G is Available

In Nagpur, Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available in Nehru Nagar, Ganesh Path, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and a few other locations. Airtel will soon be expanding the coverage of its 5G networks in other parts of the city.

4G customers of Bharti Airtel with 5G-enabled smartphones flying in and out of the Nagpur airport will be able to leverage the super-fast speeds of 5G to connect with others and get their work done. Airtel customers don't need to pay anything extra to consume 5G services. They just need to be an active plan with data.

George Mathen, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel, said, “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live.”

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati and also Pune airport.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

