OPPO India to Take Help of Voice Bot to Solve Customer Queries

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

A joint release from the companies said that the AI-enabled voice bot would help in resolving most customer problems. There will be many advantages to the implementation of this voice bot. First of all, this voice bot would reduce the waiting time for customers and give them a greater sense of satisfaction by solving their problems in an efficient manner. 

Highlights

  • OPPO India, a leading smartphone manufacturer and seller in India, has taken a step further in the process to make the lives of its customers easier with the launch of a 24x7 AI-powered customer support solution.
  • OPPO India has partnered with Skit.ai, a leading SaaS company, to launch a new customer support solution.
  • Skit.ai will provide the Voice Intelligence Platform, which will respond to all the customer queries that OPPO India gets after business hours.

Follow Us

OPPO India

OPPO India, a leading smartphone manufacturer and seller in India, has taken a step further in the process to make the lives of its customers easier with the launch of a 24x7 AI-powered customer support solution. OPPO India has partnered with Skit.ai, a leading SaaS company, to launch a new customer support solution. Skit.ai will provide the Voice Intelligence Platform, which will respond to all the customer queries that OPPO India gets after business hours. Problems and queries can come at any time for customers. Thus, this platform will be able to solve a key problem for both OPPO India and its customers.

OPPO India Customers to Benefit from this Move

A joint release from the companies said that the AI-enabled voice bot would help in resolving most customer problems. There will be many advantages to the implementation of this voice bot. First of all, this voice bot would reduce the waiting time for customers and give them a greater sense of satisfaction by solving their problems in an efficient manner.

The voice bot is also capable of answering questions in Hindi and English for several use cases. Customers can make inquiries for spare parts, new devices, get information about the nearest service centers and more. The release said that the Skit.ai Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform delivered a call containment rate of 30%, much higher than the 15% target for OPPO India.

With time, the platform will expand its AI capabilities and comprehend more of what the customers want in real-time to deliver a better call experience. The customer care experience or after-sales experience needs to be strong today when there are millions of customers, and there are problems at all times. Post the business hours are done, and the customer care executives are out of the office, this voice bot will definitely help in filling the gap and result in a better overall experience for the customers.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments