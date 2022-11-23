OPPO India to Take Help of Voice Bot to Solve Customer Queries

OPPO India, a leading smartphone manufacturer and seller in India, has taken a step further in the process to make the lives of its customers easier with the launch of a 24x7 AI-powered customer support solution. OPPO India has partnered with Skit.ai, a leading SaaS company, to launch a new customer support solution. Skit.ai will provide the Voice Intelligence Platform, which will respond to all the customer queries that OPPO India gets after business hours. Problems and queries can come at any time for customers. Thus, this platform will be able to solve a key problem for both OPPO India and its customers.

OPPO India Customers to Benefit from this Move

A joint release from the companies said that the AI-enabled voice bot would help in resolving most customer problems. There will be many advantages to the implementation of this voice bot. First of all, this voice bot would reduce the waiting time for customers and give them a greater sense of satisfaction by solving their problems in an efficient manner.

The voice bot is also capable of answering questions in Hindi and English for several use cases. Customers can make inquiries for spare parts, new devices, get information about the nearest service centers and more. The release said that the Skit.ai Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform delivered a call containment rate of 30%, much higher than the 15% target for OPPO India.

With time, the platform will expand its AI capabilities and comprehend more of what the customers want in real-time to deliver a better call experience. The customer care experience or after-sales experience needs to be strong today when there are millions of customers, and there are problems at all times. Post the business hours are done, and the customer care executives are out of the office, this voice bot will definitely help in filling the gap and result in a better overall experience for the customers.