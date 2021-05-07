Samsung Bixby Received Indian English Feature With Bixby 3.0 Update

Samsung has added a new feature called Indian English to its Bixby virtual assistant

By May 7th, 2021 AT 4:51 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Samsung Bixby

    Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has added a new feature called Indian English to its Bixby virtual assistant to make it easier for Indian users. The company has added the new feature under the new Bixby 3.0 update; this will allow the virtual assistant to understand Indian names, places, relationship, content, recipes, and more. The company claims that the latest update to the Bixby is aimed to make the daily usage of AI more convenient for the users. Let’s have a closer look at the new feature added by Samsung.

    According to the company, the new addition to Bixby will allow the AI to understand Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes as well. You can now set a timer for your daily yoga routine, check the weather update, call Maa or Bhaiya, and sharpen your culinary skills with the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala. You can also ask the virtual assistant to search for the Diwali pictures on your phone. All you need to do is to ask Bixby.

    With the new update, the company has also added the ability to connect your Galaxy Smartphone with your television just by asking Bixby. For example, you can say, ‘Hi Bixby, show Bengaluru vacation photos on TV.’

    The newly added Indian English support for Bixby is available on the flagship series smartphones like Galaxy S21 series and the recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The company claims that the Indian English version will soon be made available on other devices like the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and the Galaxy Note20 Series.

    How to Enable Indian English on Bixby

    • The users who are already using the Bixby app will see a banner on top of the display prompting to enable the new feature. You need to tap on the banner, and the feature will be enabled on your respective device.
    • if you are using the Bixby app for the first time, then you have to select Indian English while setting up Bixby.

    So this is how you can enable the newly added feature to your Galaxy smartphone and make better use of the Artificial Assistant. The company also added that the new feature would be soon rolled out to wider devices in the upcoming days.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone, Accenture Announce New Cybersecurity Solution for SMEs

    One of the largest telecom operators of the UK, Vodafone, has announced a new enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution for Small and...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Bixby Received Indian English Feature With Bixby 3.0 Update

    Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has added a new feature called Indian English to its Bixby virtual assistant to...

    module-4-img

    Samsung and Ericsson Ink Deal for Cellular Patents, Ending Licensing Dispute

    Korean Smartphone giant Samsung and Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson had been part of a patent licensing dispute that had...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Redmi Flagships to Only Make Use of AMOLED Panels: Report

    module-4-img

    Everything You Need to Know About Licensed and Unlicensed Spectrum

    module-4-img

    Best Broadband Plans Offering Two-Hundred Mbps Speeds to Work From Home

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Top 4 Data Vouchers That Will Satiate Your Internet Needs