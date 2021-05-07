Samsung Bixby Received Indian English Feature With Bixby 3.0 Update

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has added a new feature called Indian English to its Bixby virtual assistant to make it easier for Indian users. The company has added the new feature under the new Bixby 3.0 update; this will allow the virtual assistant to understand Indian names, places, relationship, content, recipes, and more. The company claims that the latest update to the Bixby is aimed to make the daily usage of AI more convenient for the users. Let’s have a closer look at the new feature added by Samsung.

According to the company, the new addition to Bixby will allow the AI to understand Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes as well. You can now set a timer for your daily yoga routine, check the weather update, call Maa or Bhaiya, and sharpen your culinary skills with the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala. You can also ask the virtual assistant to search for the Diwali pictures on your phone. All you need to do is to ask Bixby.

With the new update, the company has also added the ability to connect your Galaxy Smartphone with your television just by asking Bixby. For example, you can say, ‘Hi Bixby, show Bengaluru vacation photos on TV.’

The newly added Indian English support for Bixby is available on the flagship series smartphones like Galaxy S21 series and the recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The company claims that the Indian English version will soon be made available on other devices like the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and the Galaxy Note20 Series.

How to Enable Indian English on Bixby

The users who are already using the Bixby app will see a banner on top of the display prompting to enable the new feature. You need to tap on the banner, and the feature will be enabled on your respective device.

if you are using the Bixby app for the first time, then you have to select Indian English while setting up Bixby.

So this is how you can enable the newly added feature to your Galaxy smartphone and make better use of the Artificial Assistant. The company also added that the new feature would be soon rolled out to wider devices in the upcoming days.