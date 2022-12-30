Five Interracial Romantic Comedies That You Must Watch on OTT

One of the most popular genres seen worldwide is romantic comedy or rom-com. A rom-com might be a quick remedy when the temperature drops and you're longing for a warm hug.

For fans of rom-coms and others who enjoy watching movies, we present five Hollywood rom-com starring people of different races to help you relax. Here is our list you can watch on OTT.

1. Love Actually (2003)

Ten stories in Richard Curtis's Love Actually are connected by the common theme of love. Despite being independent, the storylines are connected. Jamie (Colin Firth) discovers that his fiance is having an extramarital affair with his brother in one of the storylines. He meets his Portuguese servant Aurelia when he visits his French property (Lucia Moniz). Even if they don't comprehend one another, they are attracted to one another.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV

2. Last Christmas (2019)

The hit song by the musical group Wham! served as inspiration for the title. The film, which Paul Feig directed, is an unusual rom-com. A disillusioned shop employee named Kate Andrich (Emilia Clarke) develops feelings for the mysterious Tom Webster (Henry Golding). It is tragic yet lovely because of the unexpected climax. One would say to oneself, "I gave you my heart for Christmas last year. You donated it the very following day."

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

3. The Noel Diary (2022)

This Charles Shyer-directed film fulfils all the requirements. It's an unusual Christmas rom-com film. Jake Turner, the male lead and a novelist, returns to his hometown to handle his mother's estate. The female lead, Rachel, is searching for her mother, who she has never met. The plot centres on their search for her mother and Turner's eventual reconciliation with his father.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Guess Who (2005)

One of the characters in this standard rom-com has to win over the other's parent, but it's humorous and sweet anyway. While Theresa and Simon celebrate the 25th wedding anniversary of Theresa's parents, the male lead must also win over his future father-in-law. The father is horrified to learn that his daughter, who is of African descent, is dating a white man.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Fools Rush In (1997)

The male character is an architect from New York who has an unwelcome pregnancy due to a one-night encounter with a photographer in Las Vegas. The marriage of the couple causes conflict between the families. On the same night that their daughter is born, they divorce. Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry both appear in the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video