100 Mbps Plans from Airtel and BSNL

In India, there are several options for broadband connections, some of which offer the best and most affordable services. Users usually favour broadband connections that may accommodate their budgetary constraints while providing the internet data they require. However, a majority of internet connection service providers now give customers the greatest rate due to increased market competition. Because of this, picking a broadband connection can be a little challenging.

Broadband plans with speeds of up to 1 Gbps and 300 Mbps are available from internet service providers like Airtel and Bharat Fibre (BSNL). Mid-range broadband subscriptions with a 100 Mbps speed are accessible to streaming benefits. The plans are useful for the advantages of working from home, streaming, and gaming. In this article, we detail the 100 Mbps broadband plans that Airtel and BSNL are currently offering.

Airtel Rs 799 Broadband Plan

This plan comes with a free subscription to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and the Airtel Xstream software. The features of this package include unlimited data and local and STD calls. This plan promises a 100 Mbps internet connection. 3.3TB of data is included in this plan. Among the features of the Airtel Rs 799 plan, the fact that you get 100 Mbps internet speed sticks out the most. This shows that the Wi-Fi connection is quick enough for you to stream 4K content.

BSNL Rs 799 Broadband Plan

You may get unlimited bandwidth at rates of up to 100 Mbps with this plan for Rs 799 per month, but you have to consume all 1000GB of data first. After the limit has been surpassed, you can still access the internet at 5 Mbps. Additionally, you are allowed to communicate with any network as often as you choose, including local and conventional networks. Members also get extra OTT benefits from Hotstar Super, Lions Gate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV with this subscription.