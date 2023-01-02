Tecno Phantom X2 5G Comes to India with Dimensity 9000 SoC and Curved AMOLED Display

On Monday, the Tecno Phantom X2 5G was released in India. The phone first appeared in Saudi Arabia in December and is now available in India. The Phantom X2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0. It has a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The latest Tecno phone also has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Specifications

The handset is available with 256GB of UFS3.1 internal storage in India. Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G & Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, OTG, NFC, and a USB Type-C port are the connectivity options that the Tecno Phantom X2 5G offers. A proximity sensor, compass, six-axis gyro sensor, in-display, finger-print sensor, three-axis accelerometer, and ambient light sensor are also included.

Tecno claims the phone can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes. The handset houses a 5,160mAh battery, which also comes with 45W fast charging. The measurements of the device are 164.61mmx72.65mmx8.9mm, and it weighs 210 grams.

The phone sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. The handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC accompanied by a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G also includes 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Tecno Phantom X2 5G runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 and supports dual SIM with dual 5G.

As for the camera. The rear camera is a triple camera setup which includes an f/1.65 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an f/2.2 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel third camera. The front camera is of f/2.45 32-megapixels housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top center of the display.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price and Availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 in India after a discount of 23% is applied to the Rs 51,999 retail price. The handset is available for pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale starting January 9.

The Phantom X2 5G comes in two colours — Moonlight Silver and Stardust Gray. Amazon provides customers with a no-cost EMI payment option with a payback period of 6 months on selected cards. With the exchange offers, buyers can also get up to 13,000 off on their purchases.