7 OTT Streaming Picks for This Week



Over-the-top media service platforms have a wide selection of movies and TV shows for binge-watching. The following seven movies and television shows are available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, and ZEE5 to help you celebrate the start of 2023.

1. Treason

After his employer is poisoned, Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox) is given the top position in MI6. But he is forced to reflect on his life choices and consider his entire career after an unexpected encounter with a Russian spy. Treason, a web series created by Matt Charman, also features Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, and Ciaran Hinds.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. Uttwaraan

The plot of Indraadip Dasgupta's film Uttwaraan, which had its world premiere at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, centers on five people who are cooped up together during the statewide lockdown brought on by the Coronavirus. People separated by social and economic obstacles bond with one another out of a shared fear of dying. This drama stars Ankush Hazra, Kaushik Ganguly, Saayoni Ghosh, and Rwitobroto Mukherjee.

Where to Watch: ZEE 5

3. Gannibal Season 1

A smart police officer named Daigo Agawa serves as the central character in the Japanese television series Gannibal. He is moved to the isolated mountain community of Kuge. He moves his family along with him to this new position in order to start over. Nevertheless, a string of unsettling occurrences convinces him that something nefarious is occurring there and the locals are keeping something from him. Daigo Agawa is portrayed in this series by Yuya Yagira, who took home the Best Actor prize at the 57th Cannes Film Festival for his work in Nobody Knows.

where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

4. 7 Women And A Murder

The seven ladies in Alessandro Genovesi's television series 7 Women and A Murder are confined to a mansion after the family's patriarch is fatally killed. Each of them has a secret agenda behind the crime. To uncover the murder's riddle, the women gather together. In this thriller with an Italian mystery theme, Margherita Buy, Ornella Vanoni, and Micaela Ramazzotti are among the ensemble cast members.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. His Dark Materials Season 3

The Philip Pullman trilogy of novels of the same name has been made into a fantasy drama television series called His Dark Materials. It centres on Lyra, an orphan looking for her missing buddy and is narrated by Dafne Keen. While on her expedition, she discovers a secret that could imperil humankind's existence. Additionally, she discovers a mysterious cosmic material called Dust that enables her to visit other planets. Lyra will learn a tale in the third season that alters everything, and she will be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice.

where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. The Glory

The Glory on Netflix will grab your curiosity if you enjoy K-dramas. The series, which Kim Eun-sook created, centers on a young woman (Song Hye-Kyo) who was forced to drop out of school due to harassment on her campus. Years later, when she starts working as a primary school teacher, she devises a complex scheme to wreak revenge on her persecutors. Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji-Yeon, Park Sung-hoon, Yeom Hye-ran, and Jung Sung Il have significant roles in The Glory.

Where to Watch: Netflix

7. White Noise

Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, based on a best-selling novel by Don DeLillo, is about a family whose lives are flipped upside down after an apocalyptic tragedy strikes them. The family's capacity for survival is tested in this comedy-drama starring Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. The family is forced to flee after a deadly chemical is released due to mysterious train collisions. However, it's simpler said than done.

Where to Watch: Netflix