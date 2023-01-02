iPhone 15 Series to Prioritise Battery Over Performance, Why its Excellent

We are in 2023, and this is the year when Apple will launch its next flagship iPhone series - iPhone 15. iPhone 15 series is expected to launch sometime in September, keeping on trend with what Apple has done before. The iPhone 15 series could address one of the biggest pain points for iPhone users - battery. While the Pro and the Pro Max models of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series are relatively good at handling the power demands and delivering a decent battery experience, the base iPhone models aren't as impressive.

This is because of multiple reasons. One of the major reasons, however, is the small battery size and the fact that bionic chips of Apple consume a lot of power. Apple is expected to announce the A17 Bionic chip later this year that would power the iPhone 15 series. It might be possible that Apple would reserve this new chip for the Pro and Pro Max models. This is because, with the iPhone 14 series, Apple has offered the non-Pro models with the older gen A15 Bionic while the A16 Bionic is powering the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As per a recent report from the MySmartPrice, the A17 Bionic SoC from Apple would be built on TSMC's 3nm process. The report says that the 3nm process built chips would be faster than the chips built on 5nm process and would also consume 35% less power. The iPhone 15 series Pro models could deliver some truly excellent performance upgrades in the battery department. Apple might also equip the iPhone 15 devices with the Sony's advanced image sensor.

iPhone 14 series Pro models have received excellent response from the global market. However, the non-Pro models in the series have underperformed against the expectations of Apple. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus might not have been the most lucrative options because they are mostly like the iPhone 13 series.