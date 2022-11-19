8 K-Dramas to Watch on Disney+ Hotstar, if You Enjoy Korean Dramas

Are you a lover of Korean television and trying to find any K-dramas online to watch? Undoubtedly, the demand for warmth and comfort is heightened during the winter season. We're all staying inside with our warm mugs of tea or coffee and a cosy quilt, pondering what to do because of the dreary weather.

Here is a list of must-see Korean dramas if you've been looking for calming content to watch online. These dramas will mesmerise you with their fascinating stories and endearing characters. Take your pick from the K-drama alternatives listed below, grab a bowl of Ramen or soju, and settle in for a long night of binge-watching:

1. Rain or Shine

Gang-du and Mun-su find a common ground of optimism in the wreckage of tragedy. With English subtitles, the movie is also accessible in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

2. Fantastic

So-hye decides to live her life to the fullest when faced with death. With English subtitles, the movie is also accessible in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

3. Untouchable

The Jang family, which has ruled Bukcheon for three generations, treads a fine line between forgiving and punishing. With English subtitles, the movie is also accessible in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

4. Snowdrop

Yeong-ro and Soo-enduring ho's love affair blossoms in the middle of a volatile political climate in Seoul. What is their future going to hold?

5. Soundtrack #1

When a well-known composer asks Eun-soo to write the lyrics for one of his songs, she turns to Sun-woo, a former friend who now lives with her.

6. More Than Friends

Woo-yeon and Soo have been friends for ten years, but they're secretly in love. Will their relationship withstand the miscommunications and missed appointments?

7. Kiss Sixth Sense

Account executive Hong Ye-sool of Zeu Ad is moving up the corporate ladder. She does have a secret, though—when she kisses someone, she can predict the future.

8. Doctor Lawyer

After losing a patient to a surgical error, brilliant physician Han Yi-han makes the drastic decision to change his life and become a lawyer with a focus on medical crimes.