WhatsApp New Feature: Users Can Search for Businesses and Chat With Them

The instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has introduced yet another new feature for customers with Business profiles. Users will be able to search for businesses on the network, talk with them, and even shop for things using this function. According to a blog post that WhatsApp published on its website, the new feature will make it simpler for users of the Business profile to get in touch with businesses using the messaging app rather than adding their phone numbers to their contacts list or looking up contact information on company websites.

A Description of the New Feature

Users of WhatsApp Business will be able to search for businesses using their names or explore them based on categories, such as banking or travel. Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and other countries are currently getting the ability to search for businesses. When searching for other businesses' contact information, users in these nations can use the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Additionally, instead of going to a website, customers would be able to shop immediately through WhatsApp. To enable users to shop for goods directly from the messaging app, the instant messaging service has partnered with a number of payment providers. The functionality of the feature is comparable to the JioMart Shopping experience, which was recently launched in India. It is currently being extended to more nations. The feature is secure and will protect users' privacy, according to WhatsApp. Additionally, users will be able to securely pay from a conversation using their credit or debit card information.

On both the Android and iOS interfaces, WhatsApp previously released the Polls functionality along with 'Communities' for group talks. WhatsApp Polls will also be secured by end-to-end encryption, just as other app features. WhatsApp has also increased the number of group members and included one-tap video calling for up to 32 people.