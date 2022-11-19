WhatsApp New Feature: Users Can Search for Businesses and Chat With Them

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Users of WhatsApp Business will be able to search for businesses using their names or explore them based on category, such as banking or travel. Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and other countries are currently getting the ability to search for businesses. When searching for other businesses' contact information, users in these nations can use the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has introduced yet another new feature for customers with Business profiles.
  • Instead of going to a website, customers would be able to shop immediately through WhatsApp.
  • On both the Android and iOS interfaces, WhatsApp previously released the Polls functionality along with communities for group talks.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

The instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has introduced yet another new feature for customers with Business profiles. Users will be able to search for businesses on the network, talk with them, and even shop for things using this function. According to a blog post that WhatsApp published on its website, the new feature will make it simpler for users of the Business profile to get in touch with businesses using the messaging app rather than adding their phone numbers to their contacts list or looking up contact information on company websites.

A Description of the New Feature

Users of WhatsApp Business will be able to search for businesses using their names or explore them based on categories, such as banking or travel. Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and other countries are currently getting the ability to search for businesses. When searching for other businesses' contact information, users in these nations can use the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Additionally, instead of going to a website, customers would be able to shop immediately through WhatsApp. To enable users to shop for goods directly from the messaging app, the instant messaging service has partnered with a number of payment providers. The functionality of the feature is comparable to the JioMart Shopping experience, which was recently launched in India. It is currently being extended to more nations. The feature is secure and will protect users' privacy, according to WhatsApp. Additionally, users will be able to securely pay from a conversation using their credit or debit card information.

On both the Android and iOS interfaces, WhatsApp previously released the Polls functionality along with 'Communities' for group talks. WhatsApp Polls will also be secured by end-to-end encryption, just as other app features. WhatsApp has also increased the number of group members and included one-tap video calling for up to 32 people.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments