Android 13 Update Arrives for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have already started receiving One UI 5 updates based on Android 13 OS. Now the company has also started rolling out a major software update for the older Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The South Korean tech giant has started rolling out its Android 13 operating system update for the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 with firmware version F926BXXU2DVK3. At this time, this update is scheduled to be released in India, but other regions will soon receive this upgrade. However, the One UI 5 update is currently only available for a limited number of that has tested beta builds. These beta testers are currently getting a 307.56MB update, while other Galaxy Z Fold 3 users are getting an update that's around 2GB in size.

In addition to a major new operating system upgrade, the latest firmware with security patches is also available for foldable smartphones from November 2022. If you're one of the few One UI 5.0 beta testers and you own a Galaxy Z Fold 3, go to Settings > Software Update and select Download and Install to get the stable Updates for download. Meanwhile, other Galaxy Z Fold 3 users can expect to receive a stable update around next week.

The company is also working to roll out the update to various other smartphones by the end of the year. This includes mid-range phones such as the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A73. Meanwhile, the update will also roll out to high-end models such as the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22, as well as tablet models such as the Galaxy Tab S8.