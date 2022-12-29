Everything You Need to Know about OnePlus 11 Right Now

On February 7, during its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is getting ready to introduce its newest flagship model, the OnePlus 11 5G, to Indian consumers. The device will debut in China a month early, on January 4, before the introduction in other countries. With only a few days until the OnePlus 11 5G is launched in China, the smartphone manufacturer has begun teaser marketing the product by releasing images of the handset and some of its features. Let's take a look at the device's specifications and other details.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset which will be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Whether this 16GB RAM variant would make its way to India or not is something unclear. Moreover, the device could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit which is said to have support for 100W fast charging. While Apple and Samsung no longer include a charger in the box, OnePlus may still do so.

A recognisable alert slider is located on the right side of the smartphone, to speak of its design. A metal frame and curved display on the smartphone could give it a hefty appearance. A punch hole will also be present on the front of the device.

Referring to the camera's setup, according to the official pictures released by the company, the new model includes a circular camera module at the back rather than the square one found on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The gadget is said to employ a new 50MP Sony sensor and include a telephoto camera with greater resolution. There may be a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48MP IMX581 ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP IMX709 telephoto sensor with 2x zoom capabilities.

The gadget will use the new UFS 4.0 version and come pre-installed with Android 13. The system probably qualifies for the new software policy. Major Android OS updates are anticipated to arrive every four years, and security patches every five years.