Reliance Jio Launches 5G in Indore and Bhopal

Reliance Jio has just announced 5G services for two new cities - Indore and Bhopal. This makes Jio the first operator to launch 5G in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Also, Indore and Bhopal have become the first cities in the state to get 5G. In addition to these cities, Jio has said that it would bring 5G to other major cities of the state, including Jabalpur and Gwalior, by January 2023. Reliance Jio said that it invested Rs 4,420 crore for the deployment of 5G in MP. Jio is currently offering 5G beta services, and thus it is not a commercial launch. Under the Welcome Offer of Reliance Jio, customers are invited by the telco on a random basis to try out its 5G networks. Here, the 5G networks come with truly unlimited data for the customers.

But for the customers to be eligible for getting the invite, they will have to recharge with the Rs 239 prepaid plan at least. Reliance Jio is deploying both sub-GHz spectrum and mid-band spectrum right now for consumer 5G services. Earlier this month, Jio also announced 5G-powered Wi-Fi services at Mahakaal Mahalok and Mahakaleshwar temples in the state.

This means that by the end of January 2023, Jio customers in four major cities of Madhya Pradesh will be able to experience 5G. Note that not every smartphone supports Jio's 5G SA (standalone) networks. Thus, ensure that you have a device that can support Jio's 5G to consume its 5G services. Also, keep in mind that your device should be updated to the latest Android version to ensure that the software support for 5G SA has been added. Many smartphone makers released over-the-air (OTA) updates for their smartphones which carried support for Jio's 5G. It would be worth watching when either of the telcos, including Reliance Jio or Bharti Airtel, launches 5G in Chhattisgarh, which used to be a part of Madhya Pradesh.