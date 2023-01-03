Bharti Airtel 30 Days Validity Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is offering customers over four prepaid plans with a validity of 30 days. The telecom operator has added multiple offers with monthly or 30 days validities because of the directive from the sector regulator. Today, we will be looking at the four prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel, which come with a validity of 30 days. The plans we are talking about cost Rs 296, Rs 199, Rs 109, and Rs 181. Out of these four plans, the Rs 181 plan is a data-only voucher, while the other plans come with voice and SMS benefits as well. Let's take a look at their benefits.

Bharti Airtel Rs 296 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 296 plan comes with a validity of 30 days. This plan comes with a total of 25GB of data. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day. Airtel Thanks benefits included with this plan are Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

With the Rs 199 prepaid plan of Bharti Airtel, users get a total of 3GB of data. Users get unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for 30 days. Airtel Thanks benefits included with this plan are Wynk Music and Hellotunes.

Bharti Airtel Rs 109 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 109 plan comes with a validity of 30 days as well. This plan bundles 200MB of data for the customers. Users get Rs 99 worth of talktime and SMS benefits. Calls are charged at 2.5 paise/sec and Re 1 for local SMS while Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Bharti Airtel Rs 181 Plan

Note that this is not a validity voucher. You need a base prepaid plan active from Airtel to use the Rs 181 plan from the company. With the Rs 181 plan, users get a total of 1GB of data/day for 30 days. So a total of 30GB of data. This plan is sort of a data booster in case your base plan's data isn't sufficient.

Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom operators in India. The telco has launched 5G networks in multiple parts of the city, and all the plans above work with 5G as well. Right now, Airtel is not charging its 4G users anything extra for consuming 5G services. When it comes to 4G, Airtel has hundreds of millions of active customers and the leading average revenue per user (ARPU) figure in the industry. The telco aims to offer quality services to customers and also has a bundled service called Airtel Black, through which it offers multiple services, including DTH, mobile and broadband under a single bill.