Poco C50 India Launch Date Leaked

According to previous rumours, the Poco C50 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi A1+. And, if the Poco C50 is in fact a rebranded device, then the Poco C50 and Redmi A1+ will have the same characteristics.

  • The Poco C50 India launch may occur soon.
  • The smartphone's information is already available in the IMEI and Google Play Supported Devices databases.
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has not yet made the Poco C50's official launch date official, but a recent report indicates that it will happen on January 3 in India.

The Poco C50 India launch may happen soon. The company has not yet made the Poco C50's launch date official, but a recent report indicates that it will happen on January 3 in India. It will probably enter the affordable price range. The smartphone's information is already available in the IMEI and Google Play Supported Devices databases.

Since the Poco C31's release in September 2021, the C50 will be the company's first product in the C series to make its Indian debut. The new launch date, however, is now set, according to a report from 91mobiles. According to previous rumours, the Poco C50 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi A1+. And, if the Poco C50 is, in fact, a rebranded device, then the Poco C50 and Redmi A1+ will have the same characteristics. Let’s recall the specifications and features of the Redmi A1+.

Redmi A1+ Specification and Features

To recall, a 6.52-inch HD+ display is included with the Redmi A1+. The display comes with a waterdrop notch and a maximum brightness of 400 units.  The smartphone is powered by an IMG PowerVR GPU and a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Similar to the POCO C40, the device's back has a leather-like texture design. The phone has a fingerprint reader on the back.

A 5000mAh battery unit powers the smartphone, which enables 10W fast charging. In addition to a 3,5mm audio plug, the gadget offers a specialised micro-SD card slot. Moreover, the Redmi A1+ comes with a pre-installed Android 12 Go Edition.

Talking about the camera configuration, the smartphone has an 8MP dual-AI rear camera. On the front, the device has a 5MP camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The smartphone includes 32GB of internal storage and up to 2GB of RAM. If the launch is, in fact, so close, then we should hear more about the device soon.

