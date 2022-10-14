Redmi A1+ With 6.52-inch Display Launched in India

Another low-cost phone arrives in the nation from Redmi India. This time, the Redmi A1+ has been introduced in India. The Redmi A1, which was unveiled in the nation a few weeks ago, has been improved. Let's look at the details and specifications of the device. The phone is reminiscent of the original Mi A series, which was part of the Android One programme and did not include the MIUI overlay, and runs vanilla Android.

Redmi A1+ Specifications and Features

A 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD resolution of 720 x 1600 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits is included with the Redmi A1+. The MediaTek Helio A22 CPU, together with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be increased to 512GB with a microSD card, power the Redmi phone's hardware. 5G is not supported by the chip.

A 5,000mAh battery powering the Redmi smartphone supports 10W charging. The phone has a number of connectivity features, including 4G LTE, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB type-C port. The phone has a back fingerprint scanner for security.

When it comes to camera features, the Redmi A1+ has an 8MP primary camera on the back. A 5MP front camera is included in the recently released budget smartphone for selfies and video chats.

Redmi A1+ Price and Availability

In contrast to the Redmi A1 that was released last month, the Redmi A1+ is available in two variations: the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,499, and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 8,499. Black, Light Green, and Light Blue are the available colours.

Starting at noon on October 17, the smartphone will be sold on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home, and in retail stores. As part of the inaugural promotion, early purchasers would be able to purchase the phone for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. The deadline for this offer is October 31.