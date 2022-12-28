Enjoy these New Telugu Movies on OTT this Week

OTT platforms, the Gen-Z invention that allows us to enjoy entertainment in the comfort of our homes, have been consistently exploding with fresh content. Every week, a wide variety of movies have their digital premieres, so we are never without ideas for the week. An astounding number of Telugu movies have recently been launched on OTT platforms, satisfying our demands. These films, which range from comic dramas to horror thrillers, are sure to catch your attention.

If you're unsure about what to do this weekend, consider watching one of these recent Telugu films that are accessible on OTT.

Masooda

Masooda is a current Telugu horror film that won a lot of fans for its gripping account of the horrific and unsettling happenings that surrounded the main characters. Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar play important characters in the Sai Kiran-directed movie. The story revolves around a middle-class single mother who struggles to make ends meet by working in a low-paying school. Only her young daughter, who is at school, and a kind neighbour provide her with respite from the demanding routine. But when her devoted daughter Nazia is possessed by Masooda's demonic spirit, everything goes awry. Masooda, who is he? How did she get a hold of Nazia? What does she hope to accomplish?

Where to watch: Aha

Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel play the main characters in Rakesh Sashii's Telugu romantic comedy Urvasivo Rakshasivo. A traditional middle-class IT worker develops feelings for his fashionable coworker. As they become acquainted, things quickly go his way. However, when he confesses his affection for her, everything starts to fall apart. Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali all play significant roles in the film's cast.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jagamemaya

The most recent Sunil Puppala-directed Telugu comedy-thriller, Jagamemaya, features Teja Ainampudi, Chaitanya Rao, and Dhanya Balakrishnan in key roles. A carefree conman meets a young widow and marries her in an odd setting. But he soon realizes that she is shrouded in a sinister mystery. How did she get here? Is she an assassin?

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

The story of movie is about the oppression experienced by the residents in Maredumilli, a remote hill station in Andhra Pradesh. The political situation takes on a new hue when Sripada Srinivas, a government officer on election duty, arrives in this extremely sensitive constituency. The central theme of this movie starring Allari Naresh is how the people bravely stand up to the corrupt and merciless government in a fight for their rights. Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Praveen play major parts in the AR Mohan-directed film.

Where to watch: Zee5

Like, Share and Subscribe

The story of movie is about the oppression experienced by the residents in Maredumilli, a remote hill station in Andhra Pradesh. The political situation takes on a new hue when Sripada Srinivas, a government officer on election duty, arrives in this extremely sensitive constituency. The central theme of this movie starring Allari Naresh is how the people bravely stand up to the corrupt and merciless government in a fight for their rights. Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Praveen play major parts in the AR Mohan-directed film.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Repeat

Repeat is a Telugu crime thriller that was directed by Aravindh Srinivasan and features Naveen Chandra, Madhubala, Satyam Rajesh, Smruthi Venkat, and other notable actors in pivotal parts. The daughter of a senior police official is abducted in the first scene of the film. As the investigation progresses, it is discovered that the events on the course parallel the plot of crime fiction. The main focus of the story is how the girl is saved and how the kidnapping and the book are connected.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Macherla Niyojakavargam

Macherla Niyojakavargam, a Telugu action drama directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, has Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, and Catherine Teresa in the key characters. IAS officer Siddharth Reddy, who has not yet been assigned, visits a village for his love interest Swathi and learns that Macherla has been suffering under the oppression of a terrible guy since the 1990s. He eventually receives a posting to the same district and proves that IAS officials aren't always quiet and soft by becoming involved in a lot of action. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and other actors play supporting parts in the film.

Where to watch: Zee5