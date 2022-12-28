Apple Working on a Premium iPad Mini

New Apple products have been the subject of numerous reports over the past few weeks. Reports on the upcoming iPad Pro series, the iPhone foldable, and the iPhone 15 series have all been making rounds online. A foldable iPad could be released before a foldable iPhone, according to rumours that the Cupertino corporation has previously spread. Secondly, it has recently been indicated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that it is unlikely that Apple will switch to a foldable iPad mini.

A High-End iPad Mini Is in Development

According to Kuo, Apple may decide against upgrading the iPad mini because of the greater cost of a foldable iPad. Additionally, he thinks the Cupertino firm is developing a more expensive iPad mini. According to him, the price of a foldable iPad will be substantially greater than the price of an iPad mini, making it an unwise purchase. The possibility exists that Apple is developing a more expensive iPad. And, by the end of 2023 or the first half of 2024, it's anticipated that the Premium iPad Mini will start shipping.

The foldable iPad is anticipated in 2024 and could cost in the "super-premium" category. Apple might be reluctant to release a foldable iPhone because, in order to avoid any rivalry with the present iPhone lineup, its pricing would likely need to be set at around $2,500 (roughly Rs 2,07,000).

Apple iPad (2022) Specifications and Features

To recall, the 10.9-inch display and Apple A14 Bionic CPU are standard on the iPad (2022). The A14 Bionic chip used in the iPad 2022 is said to offer up to 20% greater performance and 10% better graphics than the chip used in iPad models from earlier generations. It comes with 64GB and 256GB of storage options.

Regarding the camera, the iPad (2022) includes a 12MP camera sensor on the back that can capture films with a resolution of up to 4K. The iPad has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the front that is situated along the display bezel on the landscape edge. On the top side, there is a power button with a TouchID (fingerprint sensor) built in.