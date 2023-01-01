What Can We Expect From Indian Telecom Sector in the Year 2023

It's 00:00, and as we enter the New Year 2023, here's the perfect opportunity for us to plan and prepare our yearly goals accordingly. As telecom enthusiasts, we all have that positive outlook with which we expect organic growth in the Telecom Sector, including networks, handsets, regulations, digital experience and sustainability. So, there is no better time than now to discuss the expectations from Indian Telecom Sector in the year 2023. So, let's go ahead with our views.

The year 2023

Firstly, we expect 2023 to be a positive start of many good developments in the Indian Telecom Sector. From 5G Services to PDP (Personal Data Protection) Bill, this year has a lot of expectations, as some events are ongoing and are in a transition phase.

Telcos

India enters 2023 as a four-player market, three of which are private telcos. Of the three private players, Vodafone Idea is in a turbulent phase without a concrete business plan or investments. While Airtel and Jio are gaining subscribers, Vi is losing subscribers every month. Now that the context is set, let's look into the other aspects.

Tariff Hikes

Like or Dislike, tariff hikes are the need of the hour, considering the telecom sector's health, global economic scenario, and digital infrastructure deployments involved in maintaining networks. So, brace yourself for tariff hikes, as we expect the revisions in the coming months.

Digital Experience

Digital Experience includes everything from customer care support to everyday experiences and ease of facilitating things through digital platforms. Customers need improved digital experiences and solutions, and we expect many improvements.

Network and Infrastructure

As per a recent report, many locations are still deprived of Networks and connectivity. Better coverage and connectivity mean better opportunities. So we need sustainable expansion of Network infrastructure and deployments. FTTH infrastructure needs expansion and can be a reliable connectivity option for customers. While wireless networks provide on-the-move connectivity, FTTH can help support digital needs.

5G in India

Launched on October 01, 2022, 5G is being deployed in India at a faster pace by Airtel and Jio. As a result, we can expect more 5G rollout announcements in the days to come delivering a great consumer experience. So far, Airtel is the only telco that has commercially launched 5G services in India, while Jio is yet to go commercial. So, the year 2023 will help us experience 5G.

You can check the exact 5G launch details, circles, and locations where 5G is available in India on the page here.

Handsets

For a great connected experience, handsets are the crux of everything. A poor handset will deliver a substandard Network experience. Hence, overall device performance matters for various use cases such as for gaming, networking, OTT performance, Music etc. We need quality devices to experience the best of the networks going forward.

Policy and Regulation

India is already witnessing many changes, particularly policy and regulation related to personal data protection, IT rules, Telecom Law, etc. 2023 will be the year for India to stand apart with all the revamped and revised laws that suit the Digital Economy ambition.

Conclusion

We at TelecomTalk are also excited about transitions and transformations to match the developments in the Digital space. As we strive to track every Digital Development Globally, hoping for the best ahead.