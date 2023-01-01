BSNL all Broadband Plans Under Rs 500 for 2023

In India, BSNL is, without a doubt, one of the leaders when it comes to fixed broadband internet services. The business offers a variety of internet plans and packages to meet a range of needs and price points. BSNL provides a variety of broadband options. We'll examine the BSNL broadband plans under Rs 500 here. Let's check them out.

BSNL Rs 275 Broadband Plan

In both of its Rs 275 plans' variants, BSNL gives 3300GB (3.3TB) of data along with unlimited calling for 75 days. The only distinction between the two Rs 275 options is the data speed. BSNL offers two options, one with a 30 Mbps speed and the other with a 60 Mbps speed. After reaching the Internet limit in both cases, the data speed is dropped to 4 Mbps. Please take note that neither plan's subscribers are entitled to any OTT benefits.

BSNL Rs 329 Broadband Plan

20 Mbps of internet speed and up to 1000GB of data are included in the Rs 329 broadband plan from BSNL. Following the completion of FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data usage, the speed drops to 4 Mbps. Additionally, this plan offers subscribers unlimited voice calls.

BSNL Rs 399 Broadband Plan

The Rs 399 BSNL Fibre Experience FTTH plan has a 1000GB data cap and 30 Mbps download speed. The data speed will be lowered to 4 Mbps after the 1000GB limit has been reached. Additionally, this package provides free, unlimited voice calls to any network.

BSNL Rs 449 Broadband Plan

The BSNL Rs 449 broadband package provides up to 3300GB of data at 30 Mbps speed. After that, the speed drops to 4 Mbps while the data is still unlimited. Additionally, this plan offers subscribers unlimited voice calling.

BSNL Rs 499 Broadband Plan

The advantages of this plan are identical to those of the other plans stated above. The package provides up to 3300GB of high-speed internet at a speed of 40 Mbps. After that, unlimited data is available at 4 Mbps. Subscribers additionally receive unlimited calling.