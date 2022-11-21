Airtel Touched Highest Download Speeds in 14 Circles as per TRAI MySpeed Oct Data

Out of 22 Telecom circles, Airtel touched the highest download speeds in 14 circles, which means Airtel Network was able to deliver a peak download speed on the live network, recorded after a user performed a speed test using TRAI MySpeed. TRAI MySpeed recorded the highest speed test result of 149313 Kbps on Airtel Network in one of its circles.

Highlights

  • Karnataka circle recorded the highest speed test result of 147587 Kbps, followed by Delhi and Rajasthan.
  • Delhi LSA recorded the highest upload speed of 81229 Kbps, followed by Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

TRAI has recently released the crowdsourced MySpeed October 2022 Data, which comprised 7,63,010 (download, upload) speed test results. These data samples consist of captured speed test results performed by users across India using the TRAI MySpeed Test on 3G/4G Networks. Out of 22 Telecom circles, Airtel touched the highest download speeds in 14 circles, which means Airtel Network was able to deliver a peak download speed on the live network, recorded after a user performed a speed test on TRAI MySpeed. Let's now look into the peak speed the network was able to deliver against the spectrum holdings concerned.

As the speed test samples do not contain 5G Network results, we have excluded 3300 MHz and 26 GHz Spectrum from the total spectrum tabulated.

Sl. No Circle Spectrum Holdings (Excluding 5G) Highest Download Speed Touched (Kbps) Highest Upload Speed Touched (Kbps)
1 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 100.8 MHz 122787 66665
2 Assam 114.5 MHz 112445
3 Bihar 128.4 MHz 99178
Chennai Same as Tamil Nadu. 113677 69519
4 Delhi 86 MHz 138166 81229
5 Gujarat 98.4 MHz
6 Haryana 100 MHz
7 Himachal Pradesh 110 MHz
8 Jammu & Kashmir 112.4 MHz 28163
9 Karnataka 107.6 MHz 147587 62527
10 Kerala 89.2 MHz
11 Kolkata 74 MHz 127673
12 Madhya Pradesh 90 MHz
13 Maharashtra & Goa 100 MHz 126523
14 Mumbai 80 MHz
15 North East 108 MHz 57588 25644
16 Odisha 111.6 MHz
17 Punjab 100 MHz 103801
18 Rajasthan 102 MHz 133836
19 Tamil Nadu 100 MHz 132537
20 Uttar Pradesh East 106 MHz 129552
21 Uttar Pradesh West 100 MHz 103493
22 West Bengal 108.8 MHz 83154
NA - Circle Data Not Available 149313

Except for North East and West Bengal, the peak speeds delivered were above or close to 100 Mbps in rest of the 12 circles. In Delhi, Airtel holds 86 MHz of Spectrum and the Network delivered a peak 138166 Kbps download and 81229 Kbps upload speed. As the data sample contained 149313 Kbps result without circle (LSA) against it, we couldn't identify which circle this speed test result belongs. Of the known circles, Karnataka recorded the highest speedtest result of 147587 Kbps, followed by Delhi and Rajasthan.

Coming to the upload speeds, it's Delhi which recorded the highest upload speed of 81229 Kbps, followed by Chennai (Part of Tamil Nadu circle) with 69519 Kbps and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana with 66665 Kbps.

Bihar holds the highest quantum of spectrum (128.4 MHz) among all the circles, followed by Assam with 114.5 MHz of spectrum.

Note: The above findings are based on the TRAI MySpeed crowdsourced data and may not be exhaustive. There can be chances of higher data speeds delivered by the Network, which may not be performed and recorded using TRAI's MySpeed.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

