Airtel Touched Highest Download Speeds in 14 Circles as per TRAI MySpeed Oct Data

TRAI has recently released the crowdsourced MySpeed October 2022 Data, which comprised 7,63,010 (download, upload) speed test results. These data samples consist of captured speed test results performed by users across India using the TRAI MySpeed Test on 3G/4G Networks. Out of 22 Telecom circles, Airtel touched the highest download speeds in 14 circles, which means Airtel Network was able to deliver a peak download speed on the live network, recorded after a user performed a speed test on TRAI MySpeed. Let's now look into the peak speed the network was able to deliver against the spectrum holdings concerned.
As the speed test samples do not contain 5G Network results, we have excluded 3300 MHz and 26 GHz Spectrum from the total spectrum tabulated.
|Sl. No
|Circle
|Spectrum Holdings (Excluding 5G)
|Highest Download Speed Touched (Kbps)
|Highest Upload Speed Touched (Kbps)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|100.8 MHz
|122787
|66665
|2
|Assam
|114.5 MHz
|112445
|3
|Bihar
|128.4 MHz
|99178
|Chennai
|Same as Tamil Nadu.
|113677
|69519
|4
|Delhi
|86 MHz
|138166
|81229
|5
|Gujarat
|98.4 MHz
|6
|Haryana
|100 MHz
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|110 MHz
|8
|Jammu & Kashmir
|112.4 MHz
|28163
|9
|Karnataka
|107.6 MHz
|147587
|62527
|10
|Kerala
|89.2 MHz
|11
|Kolkata
|74 MHz
|127673
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|90 MHz
|13
|Maharashtra & Goa
|100 MHz
|126523
|14
|Mumbai
|80 MHz
|15
|North East
|108 MHz
|57588
|25644
|16
|Odisha
|111.6 MHz
|17
|Punjab
|100 MHz
|103801
|18
|Rajasthan
|102 MHz
|133836
|19
|Tamil Nadu
|100 MHz
|132537
|20
|Uttar Pradesh East
|106 MHz
|129552
|21
|Uttar Pradesh West
|100 MHz
|103493
|22
|West Bengal
|108.8 MHz
|83154
|NA - Circle Data Not Available
|149313
Except for North East and West Bengal, the peak speeds delivered were above or close to 100 Mbps in rest of the 12 circles. In Delhi, Airtel holds 86 MHz of Spectrum and the Network delivered a peak 138166 Kbps download and 81229 Kbps upload speed. As the data sample contained 149313 Kbps result without circle (LSA) against it, we couldn't identify which circle this speed test result belongs. Of the known circles, Karnataka recorded the highest speedtest result of 147587 Kbps, followed by Delhi and Rajasthan.
Coming to the upload speeds, it's Delhi which recorded the highest upload speed of 81229 Kbps, followed by Chennai (Part of Tamil Nadu circle) with 69519 Kbps and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana with 66665 Kbps.
Bihar holds the highest quantum of spectrum (128.4 MHz) among all the circles, followed by Assam with 114.5 MHz of spectrum.
Note: The above findings are based on the TRAI MySpeed crowdsourced data and may not be exhaustive. There can be chances of higher data speeds delivered by the Network, which may not be performed and recorded using TRAI's MySpeed.