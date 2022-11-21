Airtel and Vi Top Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel continue to provide their customers with affordable prepaid plans. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a lot of us across the country have started watching more digital content, making OTT subscriptions for various streaming services necessary for many. Here is a list of the top prepaid plans from providers offering OTT subscriptions.

Airtel Prepaid Plans

Rs 499 Plan

The 28-day validity of the Airtel Rs 499 pack includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and 2GB of internet per day. Additionally, you can receive a free subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes, as well as cashback on FASTag recharge. Additionally, you receive a free 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth Rs 149.

Rs 3359 Plan

Along with unlimited talking and 100 SMS per day, the Airtel Rs 3359 plan offers 2.5GB of data per day. The data speed will drop to 64 Kbps after the daily data allotment has been reached. The subscriber is also entitled to 100 free SMS every day, after which local and STD SMS would cost Rs 1 and Rs 1.5, respectively. With this package, you receive a free 1-year membership to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, a free 1-year membership to Prime Video Mobile Edition, and free access to Wynk Music and Hello Tunes.

Vi Prepaid Plans

Rs 399 Plan

The Vi Rs 399 package includes free unlimited calls and 2.5GB of data per day. Additionally, the operator offers 100 free SMS every day. Vi offers several benefits, including Binge all-night, Weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, and Data Delight to its members. Additionally, customers receive a free 3-month trial of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 499 Plan

Free unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day with a 28-day validity are included in the Vi Rs 499 package. The plan also provides its subscribers with 100 free SMS per day, Binge all-night, Weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, and Data Delight. However, clients who purchase this package get a free 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access.

Rs 1066 Plan

The package comes with free, unlimited phone calls and 2GB of data each day, valid for 84 days. The plan gives the same advantages as the first two plans. Please take note that once the daily data allocation has been used up, the data speed will decrease to 64 Kbps.