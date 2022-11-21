Airtel and Vi Top Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The 28-day validity of the Airtel Rs 499 pack includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and 2GB of internet per day. Additionally, you can receive a free subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes, as well as cashback on FASTag recharge. Additionally, you receive a free 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth Rs 149.

Highlights

  • Vodafone-Idea and Airtel continue to provide its clients with affordable prepaid plans.
  • Along with unlimited talking and 100 SMS per day, the Airtel Rs 3359 plan offers 2.5GB of data per day.
  • A lot of us across the country have started watching more digital content, making OTT subscriptions for various streaming services necessary for many.

Follow Us

prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel continue to provide their customers with affordable prepaid plans. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a lot of us across the country have started watching more digital content, making OTT subscriptions for various streaming services necessary for many. Here is a list of the top prepaid plans from providers offering OTT subscriptions.

Airtel Prepaid Plans

Rs 499 Plan

The 28-day validity of the Airtel Rs 499 pack includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and 2GB of internet per day. Additionally, you can receive a free subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes, as well as cashback on FASTag recharge. Additionally, you receive a free 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth Rs 149.

Rs 3359 Plan

Along with unlimited talking and 100 SMS per day, the Airtel Rs 3359 plan offers 2.5GB of data per day. The data speed will drop to 64 Kbps after the daily data allotment has been reached. The subscriber is also entitled to 100 free SMS every day, after which local and STD SMS would cost Rs 1 and Rs 1.5, respectively. With this package, you receive a free 1-year membership to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, a free 1-year membership to Prime Video Mobile Edition, and free access to Wynk Music and Hello Tunes.

Vi Prepaid Plans

Rs 399 Plan

The Vi Rs 399 package includes free unlimited calls and 2.5GB of data per day. Additionally, the operator offers 100 free SMS every day. Vi offers several benefits, including Binge all-night, Weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, and Data Delight to its members. Additionally, customers receive a free 3-month trial of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Rs 499 Plan

Free unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day with a 28-day validity are included in the Vi Rs 499 package. The plan also provides its subscribers with 100 free SMS per day, Binge all-night, Weekend data rollover, Vi Movies and TV, and Data Delight. However, clients who purchase this package get a free 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access.

Rs 1066 Plan

The package comes with free, unlimited phone calls and 2GB of data each day, valid for 84 days. The plan gives the same advantages as the first two plans. Please take note that once the daily data allocation has been used up, the data speed will decrease to 64 Kbps.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments