Jio and Airtel Rolling Out 5G to More Cities as they Become 5G Ready

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

It seems like every day 5G service is expanding. It is encouraging to see that the businesses are following their word and accelerating the rollout of 5G services throughout India. Currently, there are no fees associated with using Airtel and Jio's 5G services.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 5G services on October 1 during the sixth India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022.
  • Not all Reliance Jio customers can receive 5G services because the business sends 5G Welcome Offer invitations to clients at random.
  • 5G will give users higher download and upload rates.

Follow Us

5G services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 5G services on October 1 during the sixth India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022. Leading telecom provider Reliance Jio announced during the inauguration that it would offer the service in four locations and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both businesses declared that the service would be expanded next year. A faster internet connection is promised by 5G mobile networks. Internet speeds on 5G could reach 10 Gbps at its maximum, compared to the 100 Mbps high on 4G. Simply put, 5G will give users higher download and upload rates.

It seems like every day, 5G service is expanding. It is encouraging to see that the businesses are following their word and accelerating the rollout of 5G services throughout India. Currently, there is fees associated with using Airtel and Jio's 5G services. It's excellent that telecom firms are giving it away for free and that 5G doesn't even require users to switch their SIM cards.

Keep in mind that not all Reliance Jio customers can receive 5G services because the business sends 5G Welcome Offer invitations to clients at random. In other words, if you're lucky, you'll receive it. However, since everyone can receive 5G thanks to Airtel, people don't need to worry about this. To make your phone's 5G service operational, simply pick the 5G network in the network settings of your mobile device. You are now ready to go. All you need to do is ensure that your smartphone is 5G compatible and that you live in a 5G-capable location.

List of Indian Cities With Jio 5G Service

  • Hyderabad
  • Bengaluru
  • Mumbai
  • Chennai
  • Varanasi
  • Kolkata
  • Gurugram
  • Delhi
  • Noida
  • Ghaziabad
  • Faridabad
  • Other Delhi-NCR regions

List of Indian Cities With Airtel 5G Service

  • Pune
  • Delhi
  • Mumbai
  • Chennai
  • Hyderabad
  • Bengaluru
  • Panipat
  • Gurugram
  • Siliguri
  • Bengaluru
  • Nagpur

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments