Steam Deck India Price Hinted

Valve released Steam Deck a few months ago in select markets like the US, EU, and Canada, but global availability still seems to be limited. It seems that it is expanding to India. According to gaming industry insider Rishi Alwani, the Steam Deck will soon be available at local game stores in India. An approximate Indian price for the Steam Deck has also been announced. That said, it's unclear which stores have Steam decks and when they'll be available to order online.

Estimated prices for Steam Deck are as follows:

Steam Deck 64GB – Rs 62,500

Steam Deck 256GB – Rs 77,000

Steam Deck 512GB – Rs 90,000

More units are starting in different regions. This will increase the opportunity for parallel importers to get the device at a lower price and also reduce the price of Steam decks in India. However, avoid purchasing Steam Decks from retailers that list devices for far more than the estimated price.

Steam Deck is a portable gaming device with a 7-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 800 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has an AMD Zen 2-based processor and an RDNA 2-based GPU that delivers up to 1.6 TFLOPS. Steam Deck features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The device also supports expandable storage via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, Steam Deck supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB-C, USB 3.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, and DisplayPort 1.4. You can also connect your device to an external monitor for gameplay up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.