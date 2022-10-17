Razer has an Ultimate 5G Portable Gaming Machine

A new cloud-based portable gaming console developed by Razer in partnership with Qualcomm and Verizon has just been released. The Razer Edge 5G is based on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon G3x architecture and was created to compete with products like Valve's Steam Deck. The 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen on the Razer Edge 5G has a refresh rate of 144Hz and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution support. The portable gaming gadget has 128GB of storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 memory. It will ship pre-installed with Android 12. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, and mmWave Verizon 5G are all supported by the Razer Edge 5G.

Further Information Regarding The New Gadget

Alongside pre-installed launchers like the Epic Games launcher and support for cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta and Nvidia GeForce Now, the device will also have native Android games as well as options for remote play that gives users access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, Parsec, and Xbox.

Razer's Kishi V2 Pro detachable controllers are provided with the Razer Edge 6G. With the inclusion of Razer HyperSense haptic feedback technology and a 3.5mm audio connector, it provides all the same features as the Kishi V2 controller for smartphones; programmable macros, analogue triggers, and microswitch buttons are included in the Kishi V2. With and without the controllers, the gaming gadget will weigh about 263 grammes and 400 grammes, respectively.

The Switch from Nintendo has long dominated the handheld gaming market. However, more potent mobile gaming systems have recently become available, with some, like the Steam Deck, even being able to run AAA games. The world's largest manufacturer of computer accessories, Logitech, revealed in August of this year that it would release its own handheld gaming system in partnership with Tencent.