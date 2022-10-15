Samsung Dives in Deep for 6G in the UK

A new research lab focused on creating technologies for 6G networks and devices will be established in the UK, according to a recent announcement from Samsung Electronics. This UK research lab would be a part of Samsung's global 6G development project.

The New Team Will Concentrate on Creating Several Unique 6G Technologies

The new research endeavour will be headquartered in Staines-upon-Thames at the Samsung R&D Institute U.K. It will focus on new areas like communication networks, data intelligence, and on-device artificial intelligence; combined with the already well-established experience in Samsung's speciality areas of visual development, security, IoT, and telecoms, it is at the vanguard of technology. Multiple positions at Samsung Research UK will be created as a result of the increased funding; applications are currently being accepted.

“We envision that 6G will provide ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity, and this idea serves as the foundation of our 6G vision,” said Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research. “We believe that it is the right time to start preparing for 6G. Shaping 6G will require many years, as we have seen with previous generations, and will need lots of discussion and collaborations among players in industry and academia.”

“The preparation for 6G will be a long and sweaty journey. Considering the long history of collaboration in other areas, including 5G standardisation, I am very happy to have SRUK as a member of Samsung’s 6G R&D. We will work together to deliver the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of our customers’ lives in the 6G era,” said Sunghyun Choi, head of the advanced communications research centre at Samsung Research.

“Our vision for 6G is to provide “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All.” We believe that 6G will be characterised by ultra-wideband, ultra-low latency, ultra-intelligence and ultra-spatialisation, which will enable truly immersive extended reality (XR), high-fidelity mobile holograms and digital replicas anytime, anywhere,” Choi previously said in an interview with RCR Wireless News.

The executive emphasised that the first publication of 6G technical standards is anticipated to occur by 2028, with the interface work for 6G technology within 3GPP likely to start around 2025. “While it is essential to develop outstanding technologies, it is also equally important to form a consensus on 6G technologies in the standardisation process to successfully achieve 6G,” Choi said.

As per a white paper published by Samsung Electronics in 2020, the first 6G networks could be installed in 2028, and the technology would begin to be widely commercialised in 2030. The next-generation communication technology, or 6G, was described in the company's white paper, "The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All." The white paper discusses different aspects of what 6G might include, such as technological and sociological megatrends, new services, specifications, potential technologies, and an anticipated standardisation schedule.