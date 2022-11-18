TRAI MySpeed October 2022 Data: Circlewise Best Speed Sample Tabulated

We all know TRAI has a crowdsourced Speed Data Analytics App and Portal to empower users with the average speeds delivered by telcos across India. Most of the time, we get fascinated by the crazy download and upload speeds and waste the data by performing speed tests alone.
We also witness people share their crazy download and upload speed test screenshots only to make us feel envious or pitiful, either way possible. Not denying that good download and upload speeds matter and help evaluate the performance of a network or service quality of a telco. But users need to understand that speeds experienced differ from location to location and vary with the Device Handset (Chipset/Modem), Band latched, No. of concurrent users in the location, and the technology deployed at the cell site connected.
A consumer will experience the highest speeds enabled or delivered by the telco only when all the above parameters fall in place as per the standards and requirements.
The curiosity of Maximum Speeds that can be Experienced
Every SpeedTest provider has a methodology to determine the average speeds and publish the results accordingly. In our experience, we hardly see serious users performing speedtests only to know the speed of their network. Unless there is some network issue or quality deficiency experienced, there is no point in performing speed tests just for satisfaction. However, a random check on speeds at our home or work will help us understand the Network quality to take a decision on service provider.
TRAI MySpeed October 2022
Keeping these in mind, as some savy users may be curious to know the highest speed sample recorded in their circle, We have sorted and filtered the TRAI MySpeed October 2022 - 7,63,010 (download, upload) data samples. The data is tabulated with the highest Download and Upload Speed sample recorded by TRAI from the crowdsourced data.
|Sl. No
|Circle
|No. of Airtel Samples
|No. of Jio Samples
|No. of Vi Samples
|Total Samples
|Service Provider
|Highest Download Speed Sample (Kbps)
|Service Provider
|Highest Upload Speed Sample (Kbps)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|3,359
|3,875
|440
|7,674
|Airtel
|122787
|Airtel
|66665
|2
|Assam
|209
|1043
|123
|1,375
|Airtel
|112445
|Jio
|52746
|3
|Bihar
|2,862
|6,668
|299
|9,829
|Airtel
|99178
|Jio
|56690
|4
|Chennai
|622
|880
|414
|1,916
|Airtel
|113677
|Airtel
|69519
|5
|Delhi
|3,894
|12,421
|633
|16,948
|Airtel
|138166
|Airtel
|81229
|6
|Gujarat
|1,171
|2,492
|1,887
|5,550
|Vi
|138224
|Jio
|52937
|7
|Haryana
|22,098
|19,305
|252
|41,655
|Jio
|99135
|Jio
|44972
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|304
|356
|25
|685
|Jio
|77087
|Jio
|48586
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|206
|168
|48
|422
|Jio
|75773
|Airtel
|28163
|10
|Karnataka
|1,881
|5,867
|609
|8,357
|Airtel
|147587
|Airtel
|62527
|11
|Kerala
|2,129
|4,734
|626
|7,489
|Jio
|102391
|Jio
|48459
|12
|Kolkata
|576
|2,121
|700
|3,397
|Airtel
|127673
|Jio
|46497
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,076
|3,693
|1201
|5,970
|Vi
|108834
|Vi
|116332
|14
|Maharashtra & Goa
|2,546
|4,309
|1,719
|8,574
|Airtel
|126523
|Jio
|88057
|15
|Mumbai
|432
|14,435
|673
|15,540
|Jio
|104275
|Jio
|52138
|16
|North East
|435
|220
|12
|667
|Airtel
|57588
|Jio/Airtel
|25659/25644
|17
|Odisha
|803
|7,474
|186
|8,463
|Jio
|138431
|Jio
|70770
|18
|Punjab
|1,815
|3,192
|321
|5,328
|Airtel
|103801
|Jio
|56132
|19
|Rajasthan
|1,400
|3,140
|524
|5,064
|Airtel
|133836
|Jio
|103135
|20
|Tamil Nadu
|2,214
|4,010
|1,179
|7,403
|Airtel
|132537
|Vi
|62628
|21
|Uttar Pradesh East
|3,586
|4,348
|758
|8,692
|Airtel
|129552
|Jio
|132533
|22
|Uttar Pradesh West
|1,177
|12,293
|398
|13,868
|Airtel
|103493
|Jio
|52934
|23
|West Bengal
|964
|1,528
|569
|3,061
|Airtel
|83154
|Jio
|89126
|24
|NA
|248,030
|279,007
|40,934
|567,971
|Airtel
|149313
|Jio
|133437
|Total Samples
|303,789
|397,579
|54,530
|763,010 (including Cellone)
Data Samples:
The sample numbers of telcos speak for themselves if you keenly observe. Jio has the highest record of Speedtest samples at 3,97,579, followed by Airtel with 3,03,789 and Vi India with 54,530 samples. Of the total samples (upload/download) recorded, 5,68,632 speedtest samples have no LSA against them in the Data Set and are marked with NA. Unfortunately, the highest Download and Upload Speed samples recorded belong to the same data set. As there is no information, we couldn't conclude to which circle the speed test samples belong. The table do not include BSNL data samples, but FYI, BSNL has recorded 7,112 speed samples against it.
Conclusion:
While we don't rely or believe in the averaged speedtest results, according to the speedtest samples provided by TRAI, Airtel has highest download speed sample recorded in 15 circles, Jio in 6 circles and Vodafone Idea in 2 circles. Coming to the upload speed, Airtel has highest upload speed sample recorded in 6 circles, Jio in 16 circles and Vodafone idea in 2 circles.
TRAI has recorded the highest Download Speed of Airtel at 149313 Kbps and Jio's Upload speed at 133437 Kbps.
Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to avoid any errors. Please report in case of any corrections. Chennai is included separately in the samples and so did we.