Nokia Brings New Service Centre in Saudi Arabia

Alongside supporting digital transformation and the localization of equipment services, the programme is a component of Nokia's strategy to increase its presence in the kingdom. According to Nokia, its investment is devoted to knowledge transfer, notably in carrying out difficult and important repair and reuse services while maintaining sustainable localization.

  • The new centre would lessen the environmental effect of logistics by using a local centre rather than a global model.
  • Nokia will collaborate with a nearby business, Saak International.
  • The centre is one of Nokia's initial projects after the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Saudi Arabia.

In order to better serve its clients in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Nokia has announced the launch of a new regional service centre in Saudi Arabia. In addition to offering training to local engineers, Nokia claims the new centre, located in Riyadh, will offer maintenance and support services for its 5G and legacy telecom network equipment. The business claims that the action supports Nokia's efforts to increase the lifespan of its network equipment through the adoption of circular processes that allow for higher material efficiency and decreased waste, enabling more sustainable networks.

More Information Regarding the New Service Facility

As per Nokia, the new centre would lessen the environmental effect of logistics by using a local centre rather than a global model and is expected to cut the final operations time by at least four weeks. On the project, Nokia will collaborate with a nearby business, Saak International.

The centre is one of Nokia's initial projects after the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Saudi Arabia and Nokia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2019. The agreement backs Saudi Arabia's Saudi Vision 2030 policy.

