EE Announces Pilot Withdrawal of 3G Service in Warrington, Prioritizing 4G and 5G Networks

EE, one of the leading telecommunications providers in the UK, has unveiled its plans for a pilot withdrawal of its 3G service in Warrington. This localized initiative, set to commence during the week of 17th July, marks a significant step in EE's broader strategy to retire 3G technology across the country by early 2024.

EE says the move comes as the usage of 3G on the EE network has reached record low levels, with an overwhelming majority of customers in Warrington already embracing the benefits of 4G and 5G networks.

Improved Mobile Experience

With over 95 percent of EE customers in Warrington already utilizing 4G and 5G networks, residents, commuters, and local businesses are set to experience an upgraded mobile experience characterized by enhanced speed, reliability, and security. As a result, customers can enjoy seamless connectivity, ensuring efficient communication and access to online services.

Decline of 3G Usage

According to the statement, the declining usage of 3G on the EE network is reflected in the latest statistics, with 3G accounting for less than 0.6 percent of all downloaded data and only 7 percent of voice traffic. These figures represent a substantial 73 percent decrease since January 2020.

EE says as customers increasingly migrate to newer mobile technologies, it aims to reallocate network spectrum to deliver improved 4G and 5G mobile experiences across the UK.

EE Ensuring Seamless Transition

Customers using older 3G handsets will still be able to make calls and send texts over 2G as normal. However, to access the internet on their mobile devices, they will either need to connect to Wi-Fi or consider upgrading to a 4G or 5G device.

EE says it is committed to supporting all affected customers through this transition period and will provide dedicated support, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Investment in Warrington's Connectivity

EE's multi-million-pound investment in Warrington has resulted in the complete upgrade of all its sites to 4G, with several locations now equipped with 5G coverage, according to the statement. This extensive network upgrade has significantly improved mobile speed, coverage, and reliability for residents and businesses in the town.

Advancements for the Community

Beyond mobile connectivity, EE's parent company, BT Group, has spearheaded initiatives in Warrington that harness the power of modern mobile networks. These initiatives include the implementation of virtual wards and patient monitoring programs in local GP practices.

By utilizing 4G and 5G connectivity, these programs provide healthcare providers with essential tools such as apps, AI monitoring, and online patient consultations. This approach enhances the treatment process and alleviates strain on the UK's healthcare service.

Preparing for 3G Retirement: Five Essential Steps

EE has outlined five key steps for customers to ensure a seamless transition as 3G technology is retired:

Utilise EE's coverage checker to assess 4G and 5G mobile coverage in their local area.

Text 'Handset' to 150 to determine if their mobile phone already supports 4G Calling or Wi-Fi Calling and receive guidance on necessary upgrades.

Verify that 4G and/or 5G Calling is enabled in their mobile phone settings, also referred to as LTE Calling or VoLTE on certain devices.

Activate 'Wi-Fi calling' in their mobile phone settings.

Seek expert advice on 3G retirement and its implications by visiting the EE website or consulting with an EE store representative.

By following these steps, customers can ensure they are prepared for the retirement of 3G technology and continue to enjoy seamless mobile connectivity with EE's advanced 4G and 5G networks.