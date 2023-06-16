Amazon Introduces Amazon Prime Lite in India: Check Price and Features

In its efforts to reach a wider audience in India, Amazon has unveiled a new subscription plan called Amazon Prime Lite. This plan serves as a cost-effective alternative to the regular Amazon Prime membership, aiming to expand the company's subscriber base in the country. Initially available to select users, the Prime Lite subscription has now become accessible to a broader range of users.

Distinguishing itself from the regular Prime membership, Amazon Prime Lite offers a single annual plan, requiring customers to pay Rs 999 for a 12-month subscription. Unlike the regular Prime membership, there are no quarterly or monthly plans available for Prime Lite. Interestingly, the pricing of the Prime Lite subscription closely aligns with the previous pricing of the regular Prime membership, which used to cost Rs 1,499 in India.

Read More - Amazon Prime Subscription Hiked Again in India

In terms of benefits, Prime Lite shares similarities with Amazon Prime while incorporating some minor adjustments. Prime Lite members can enjoy the convenience of one-day or two-day delivery and avail of no-rush shipping to eligible addresses. Notably, Amazon assures customers that there is no minimum order value required for free standard delivery.

While Amazon Prime provides access to Amazon Music and Videos, Prime Lite members can also enjoy these benefits with a few modifications. However, there are limitations on the streaming quality of Prime Video for Prime Lite subscribers. They can enjoy unlimited video streaming in HD quality across two devices. In contrast, regular Prime members have the option of 4K streaming on up to six devices simultaneously. Amazon has mentioned that Prime Videos for Prime Lite will feature ads, which contribute to the lower subscription cost. However, the exact placement of these ads has not been clarified. It is worth noting that regular Prime members also encounter ads at the beginning of shows or movies on Prime Video, although they have the option to skip them.