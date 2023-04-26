Amazon Prime Subscription Hiked Again in India

Amazon Prime, one of the most popular online subscription services in India, has increased the cost of access to the platform for consumers. We are talking about a massive price hike. The company wants to push consumers to purchase its yearly plan, and that is why it has only increased the price of its monthly and quarterly subscriptions. Amazon Prime is popular because it brings access to several of Amazon's services and apps, such as Prime Video, Audible, Prime Music, and more. Amazon Prime customers can also get their orders faster and access sales on the platforms earlier than non-Prime members. Let's take a look at the price of the new Amazon Prime subscription in India now.

Amazon Prime Subscription Cost in India

According to a recent MySmartPrice report, Amazon Prime subscription has become way more expensive for consumers who like to recharge with monthly or quarterly tariffs. The last time Amazon brought a tariff hike was around the end of 2021. In early 2023, the platform has hiked the tariffs again. Take a look at the table below to check the new prices.

Prime Membership New Price Old Price Validity Monthly Prime Rs 299 Rs 179 1 Month Quarterly Prime Rs 599 Rs 459 3 Months Yearly Prime Rs 1499 Rs 1499 1 Year

The monthly subscription has become way more expensive than it used to be. The same is the case for the quarterly subscription. Users can also recharge with the Amazon Prime Lite subscription for one year, which costs Rs 999. Amazon is pushing the subscribers to opt for the Lite or the annual plan instead of paying the monthly or quarterly subscription fee.

The price change is already in effect, and users going for the monthly or quarterly plans will now have to pay the new prices. Alternatively, you can also check out Airtel plans that offer Amazon Prime for free.

