O2 Expands 5G Network, Covers 52.5 Percent of Slovakia’s Population

Slovakia's telecommunications operator, O2, continues its efforts to expand the country's 5G network, bringing enhanced connectivity to more regions. O2 says, as of June 15, 2023, its 5G network is now available to 52.5 percent of Slovakia's population. The telco said it had made significant progress this year by extending coverage to 226 new locations, totalling 416 cities and towns across the country.

O2 5G Available in popular vacation areas

O2 says the deployment of the 5G network allows residents and visitors to enjoy the benefits of advanced mobile technology, unlocking faster speeds and improved connectivity. This milestone achievement enables individuals in various regions, including popular vacation areas like Male Domasa, Liptovska Mara, and Oravska Priehrada, to leverage the power of 5G for their digital needs.

Growth of 5G-capable Devices

With each passing month, the number of customers with compatible 5G devices continues to grow. As of May, more than 18 percent of devices on O2's network are 5G capable, which suggests that there is a growing interest in the 5G technology. O2 says it is committed to ensuring that customers can fully embrace the advantages of the 5G network.

O2 Discounts and Phone Purchase Program

O2 emphasised the company's dedication to customer satisfaction. According to the statement, in addition to network expansion, O2 offers competitive pricing on mobile devices through a combination of discounts and their popular Phone Purchase program. This allows customers to acquire the latest phones at the most favorable prices, further enhancing their overall mobile experience.

As O2 continues to invest in network development and leverage modern technologies, the benefits of 5G will become increasingly accessible to more Slovaks, fostering innovation, productivity, and connectivity across the country.