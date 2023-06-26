MG Motor India and Jio Join Forces to Bring Connected Car Technology to the Masses

MG Motor India has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Jio Platforms, India's leading digital services provider, to offer an extensive range of connected car features. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the automotive industry by delivering seamless integration of Hinglish Voice Assistant-enabled experiences in MG's newly launched Comet EV, also known as The Smart Electric Vehicle.

With a shared vision of creating a futuristic urban mobility ecosystem, MG Motor India is committed to providing its customers with the best-in-class connected car technology. Through this partnership, they will leverage Jio's expertise and digital assets to deliver innovative and next-generation smart mobility solutions, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Read More - Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans with JioSaavn Pro Subscription

Jio Platforms, renowned as India's largest integrated digital service provider, brings a wealth of automotive solutions designed to offer a wide array of experiences. The collaboration will enable MG Comet EV customers to enjoy the benefits of Jio's innovative assets, including the integration of India's first-ever Hinglish Voice Assistant system with various music and payment apps, a connectivity platform, and advanced hardware.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the embedded HelloJio Voice Assistant, specially trained to understand the nuances of the Indian accent, encompassing different regional dialects and tonalities across the country. Activated using a wake word, touch, or a dedicated key on the car's steering wheel, HelloJio provides an unparalleled in-car voice assistant experience for Indian users. It goes beyond simple command and control functions, offering interactive dialogues and providing information on a wide range of topics such as cricket updates, weather forecasts, news, horoscopes, and more. Users can effortlessly control various aspects of their car, such as turning the AC on or off, playing songs, and even requesting live cricket scores, all through simple voice commands.

This partnership between MG Motor India and Jio Platforms exemplifies their shared commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and delivering cutting-edge technology to the masses. By seamlessly integrating Jio's digital assets and MG Motor India's expertise in the automotive sector, both companies aim to redefine the connected car experience in the Indian market.