Bridge DC Announces Expansion of MY03 Hyperscale Campus in Kuala Lumpur

Bridge Data Centres (BDC) has announced plans to expand its hyperscale data centre campus, MY03, at MRANTI Park in Kuala Lumpur. The company said the expansion would offer an additional 48 MW of IT power capacity, catering to the growing demands of hyper scalers and enterprises in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific.

Collaboration with MRANTI for Infrastructure Development

In collaboration with the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), BDC will develop three buildings and a 132kV substation within MRANTI Park, further strengthening the infrastructure and capabilities of MY03. With this expansion, MY03 will boast a total IT power capacity of 64 MW, solidifying its position as a leading data centre facility in the region.

Expansion Project Phases

Bridge DC said the expansion project will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, scheduled to be ready for service by Q3 2025, will provide 16 MW of IT power capacity. The second phase is planned to commence operations by Q4 2027, adding significant capacity to meet the growing demands of businesses.

Strategic Location

MRANTI Park, strategically located in Kuala Lumpur, spans an area of 686 acres and supports the commercialisation of "impact technologies" in key industry sectors, driving sustainable development in Malaysia.

MRANTI emphasises the ambitious goals of the Master Plan, aiming for a gross development value of RM20 billion, RM2.8 billion worth of land leases, and the creation of 8,000 jobs by 2027.

Strengthening Malaysia's Digital Hub Status

According to the statement, the expansion of Bridge Data Centres within MRANTI Park aligns with the park's expansion strategy and complements the recent launch of national testbed for 5G through the government-led MRANTI 5G Experience Centre.

Bridge Data Centres is a provider of data centre solutions in the Asia Pacific region, with a presence in Malaysia, India, and Thailand. The expansion of the MY03 campus in Kuala Lumpur not only meets the surging demand for digital transformation but also solidifies Malaysia's position as the digital hub of ASEAN.