PT STT GDC Indonesia Launches STT Jakarta 1 Data Centre



PT ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Indonesia), known as PT STT GDC Indonesia, has announced the official launch of its inaugural data centre facility, STT Jakarta 1, located in Bekasi, Jawa Barat. This milestone marks PT STT GDC Indonesia's entry into the Indonesian market. The data centre campus can support up to 72 megawatts of critical IT infrastructure, with STT Jakarta 1 alone capable of supporting 19.5 MW.

Also Read: Macquarie Becomes a 40 Percent Stake Holder in Virtus Data Centres

Joint Venture with Triputra Group and Temasek

The establishment of STT Jakarta 1 is the result of a joint venture between PT STT GDC Indonesia, Triputra Group, a prominent Indonesian conglomerate, and Temasek, a global investment company.

STT GDC highlighted the crucial role that data centres play in supporting a thriving digital economy. The company emphasized that STT Jakarta 1 not only provides top-tier digital infrastructure but also offers tailored solutions to meet the evolving computing needs of both government entities and enterprises.

Indonesia's increasing digitalization, coupled with the rollout of 5G technology, has resulted in a surge in data generation and traffic. STT Jakarta 1 has been purpose-built to support the long-term expansion of Indonesia's digital economy.

Also Read: Telkomsel Completes 3G to 4G Network Upgrade Across Indonesia

Features and Certifications

The features of STT Jakarta 1 include a highly secure building perimeter reinforced with round-the-clock surveillance, column-less data halls for flexible rack placement and density optimization, compliance with stringent seismic standards, and certifications from industry bodies such as Uptime Institute and TIA-942 Rated 3. The facility has also achieved LEED Gold certification, ensuring its sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

Moreover, STT Jakarta 1 is strategically located near the Jakarta-Cikampek highway, providing excellent connectivity to international transportation and logistics routes.

The facility is well-positioned to cater to the increasing demand for advanced compute infrastructure, such as GPUs, to support the wave of AI-driven applications. It offers both air and liquid cooling options to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Also Read: STT GDC to Build 124 MW Data Centre in Manila, Philippines

Collaborative Partnerships for Growth

According to the statement, in addition to the launch of STT Jakarta 1, PT STT GDC Indonesia has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with five partners. These collaborations reflect PT STT GDC Indonesia's commitment to supporting the growth of Indonesia's digital economy and building a strong ecosystem with local technology and connectivity partners.

One of the MOUs, signed with PT Berca Hardayaperkasa, focuses on exploring managed services to be delivered at STT Jakarta 1.

The launch of STT Jakarta 1 represents a significant milestone for PT STT GDC Indonesia, positioning them as a key player in the Indonesian data centre market.