Bharti Airtel and Taara to Deploy Laser Internet Technology in India

Bharti Airtel, a global communications solutions provider with a presence in South Asia and Africa, has partnered with Taara to bring high-speed internet access to more people across India. According to Project Taara at X, this collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance connectivity in both rural and urban areas.

Airtel 5G Expansion Plans

Airtel has been at the forefront of technological advancements, and the recent announcement of Airtel 5G Plus on the Kochi water metro route, India's first water metro, showcases the same. As part of its 5G expansion plans, Airtel has already made its 5G service available in over 3500 cities and towns across India, with a goal to cover every town and key rural area by September 2023.

Overcoming Infrastructure Challenges with Taara's Technology

However, deploying 5G technology across all terrains and locations poses challenges, including the limitations of cable-based infrastructure and the associated costs. To overcome these barriers and extend fast and affordable internet to more people, Airtel has partnered with Taara to deploy wireless optical communication links.

Taara's High-speed, long-range technology

Taara's wireless optical communication links utilize beams of light to deliver high-speed and high-capacity connectivity over long distances. Similar to traditional fibre optic cables, Taara's technology uses light to transmit data, achieving speeds of up to 20 Gbps. These narrow, invisible beams of light create a link between two Taara terminals, establishing a reliable connection.

Taara's high-speed, long-range technology utilizes wireless optical communication to transmit data at speeds of up to 20 Gbps bidirectional throughput, covering distances of up to 20 km with a clear line of sight.

This technology offers network operators and service providers the flexibility to swiftly deploy and redeploy Taara links for various purposes, including extending fibre backhaul, augmenting radio backhaul, enhancing network resilience, navigating challenging terrains, establishing high-capacity backbone connections, and ensuring redundancy paths.

Deployment of Taara's Wireless Optical Communication Links

According to a blog post by Taara, the collaboration between Taara and Airtel will witness the deployment of Taara's links across Airtel's network in rural and urban areas, facilitating the delivery of fast and affordable internet to previously underserved regions. This partnership marks the largest deployment of Taara technology in India to date, following successful pilots with Airtel.

Learning from Global deployments

Taara says its wireless optical communication links have proven their effectiveness in various deployments worldwide. From rural villages in Andhra Pradesh to bustling cities like Nairobi, Taara's technology has enabled high-speed connectivity even in remote corners of Fiji and Tonga. These global deployments have provided invaluable insights to refine and optimize Taara's technology, making it a cost-effective solution for expanding global connectivity.

Airtel and Taara: Driving 5G Expansion and Connectivity

Airtel has been a vital partner for Taara since their initial collaboration in 2019, and this expanded partnership will support Airtel's ambitious 5G expansion plans. The integration of Taara's wireless optical communication links will enhance Airtel's network resilience, augment radio backhaul, extend fibre backhaul, and provide high-capacity backbone and redundancy paths.

By leveraging Taara's high-speed, long-range technology, Airtel aims to accelerate its mission of connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide in India. This collaboration aligns with Airtel's vision of providing seamless and affordable internet access to all, regardless of their location or terrain.

Project Taara

Taara links offer a cost-effective and quickly deployable solution for bringing high-speed connectivity to cities and villages. Google X's Project Taara aims to provide internet connectivity through light beams by wirelessly transmitting internet at gigabits per second (Gbps) speeds.

As Bharti Airtel and Taara join forces, they pave the way for a more connected and digitally inclusive India, driving economic growth and empowering communities across the nation.