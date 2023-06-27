Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Postpaid Plan has OTT Benefits and Bonus Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of India's leading telecommunications providers, offers an exciting range of postpaid plans to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Among its offerings, the entry-level postpaid plans priced at Rs 401 have gained popularity for their attractive features and added benefits. Let's explore these plans in detail and discover how they enhance the postpaid experience.

Vi Rs 401 Plan: OTT Benefits with SonyLIV Mobile Subscription

With the Rs 401 plan, Vodafone Idea subscribers can enjoy a plethora of benefits designed to enhance their entertainment experience. Along with the regular features like unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS per month, users are treated to a generous data package of 50GB, providing ample bandwidth for all their online activities.

What sets this plan apart is the inclusion of exclusive Over-The-Top (OTT) benefits. Subscribers of the Rs 401 plan gain access to SonyLIV Mobile subscription for a duration of 12 months. But note that there are two Rs 401 plans. There's another one bundled with a different major OTT benefit.

Vi Rs 401 Plan: SunNXT Premium Subscription

For those looking for an alternative entertainment experience, Vodafone Idea offers another variant of the Rs 401 plan. Subscribers opting for this plan will be delighted to receive a 12-month SunNXT Premium subscription as part of their package. SunNXT provides a vast collection of regional movies, TV shows, live TV channels, and exclusive content in multiple languages, catering to a diverse audience.

Additional Benefits for an Enhanced Experience

Both the Rs 401 plans offer additional perks to ensure a delightful user experience. Subscribers gain VIP access to Vi Movies & TV app, allowing them to stream movies, TV shows, and other video content on the go. Moreover, they can indulge in a seamless entertainment experience with a complimentary ZEE5 Premium subscription, giving them access to a wide variety of movies, shows, and original content.

The plans also include a 6-month ad-free Hungama Music subscription, enabling users to groove to their favourite tunes without interruptions. With Games on Vi App, subscribers can dive into an exciting world of mobile gaming, enjoying a collection of popular games right from their smartphones. Lastly, the Binge All Night feature allows users to make unlimited downloads and browse the internet throughout the night without consuming their regular data quota.