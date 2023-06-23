Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers with OTT Benefits

Vodafone Idea, commonly known as Vi, offers a range of 4G data vouchers that come bundled with over-the-top (OTT) benefits, allowing users to enjoy popular streaming platforms alongside additional data. These vouchers provide users with a convenient way to access their favourite OTT content while staying connected through high-speed data.

One of the data voucher options offered by Vi is the Rs 151 plan. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days and provides 8GB of data. Additionally, users can enjoy a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for three months. With Disney+ Hotstar, subscribers gain access to a vast library of popular movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, making it an appealing choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Another data voucher option available from Vi is the Rs 82 plan. This plan offers 4GB of data with a validity of 14 days. Alongside the data benefits, users also receive a subscription to SonyLIV Mobile for 28 days. SonyLIV Mobile provides a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and more, ensuring a diverse entertainment experience for subscribers.

For users seeking a longer-term OTT benefit, Vi offers the Rs 698 plan. This voucher provides 10GB of data with a validity of 28 days. Moreover, subscribers can enjoy a one-year subscription to SonyLIV Mobile. This extended access to SonyLIV Mobile ensures uninterrupted entertainment for a whole year, including exclusive shows, movies, and live sports events.

It is important to note that these data vouchers require a base active prepaid plan and are not standalone offerings. Users can avail of these plans through Vi's website or mobile app. The available options cater to different preferences, with one plan featuring Disney+ Hotstar and another offering SonyLIV Mobile. This allows users to choose the voucher that aligns with their preferred streaming platform.

While these data vouchers provide additional data and OTT benefits, it is worth mentioning that they are not new plans but rather existing options that Vi has made available to customers. By bundling data with popular OTT subscriptions, Vi aims to enhance the value and convenience of its users who seek both connectivity and access to quality entertainment.