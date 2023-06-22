KDDI’s Telehouse Expands With Acquisition of Three Data Centers in Toronto

KDDI Corporation, a renowned Japanese telecommunications leader, has announced the expansion of its global presence by acquiring three data centres and their accompanying assets in Toronto, Canada. The agreement was reached with Allied Properties REIT, and the investment of CAD 1.35 billion reflects the increasing demand for reliable interconnectivity services in the market.

KDDI's Expansion Plan

This expansion is a crucial milestone for KDDI, as it paves the way for establishing a new legal entity, KDDI Canada, Inc.

Having embarked on its journey with the first Telehouse data centre in New York back in 1989, KDDI has been consistently expanding Telehouse's reach into new markets for over three decades.

Data Centre Portfolio

According to the statement, the recent acquisition in Toronto adds to Telehouse's portfolio of data centres, spanning across 12 countries worldwide. These carrier-neutral data centres, strategically situated in the city centre, are expected to provide an impressive IT load of over 30MW when fully operational.

The new data centres by KDDI will cater to the diverse needs of customers, offering both shared and dedicated spaces. KDDI says this will particularly benefit businesses expanding internationally as they seek a trusted partner to establish their IT environments.

Access to Connectivity

By colocating in these state-of-the-art facilities, companies will gain unparalleled access to a wide array of connectivity partners, including carriers, ISPs, ASPs, and major private and public cloud service providers. This extensive network will enable them to extend their reach, minimize latency and costs, and enhance overall performance.

Allied Properties REIT believes that with its expertise, KDDI is well-positioned to meet the requirements and contribute significantly to the success of businesses operating in Canadian cities.

With this expansion into the Toronto market, KDDI reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions and supporting businesses in their digital endeavours.

The acquisition of the data centers aligns with KDDI's long-term strategy of expanding its global footprint and solidifying its position as a leading player in the telecommunications industry. With this, the telecoms leader enters the Canadian market following the acquisition of three data centres in Toronto.