Telenor and Hafslund Partner to Establish Sustainable Data Centre Company in Oslo

Telenor, Norway's telecommunications operator, and Hafslund, one of Norway's largest energy and infrastructure groups, have announced a strategic partnership to establish a state-of-the-art data centre company in Oslo. This joint venture comes at a time when the criteria for security and sustainability are tightening, coinciding with Norway's rapid digitisation.

Focus on Security and Sustainability

According to the statement, the new company, in collaboration with HitecVision, an energy company developer, and Analysys Mason, a leading telecom, media, and technology consulting agency, will focus on building secure and energy-efficient data centres in the Oslo area.

"Data centres are, in many ways, the digital heart of any business. This is where the data flows to and from, which involves high quality, security, and energy efficiency requirements. Together with Hafslund and partners, we will now establish Norway's most secure commercial data centre operator, with a strong focus on sustainable solutions," said Telenor.

Partnership with HitecVision and Analysys Mason

The partnership combines Telenor's unique position as a leading telecoms operator with Hafslund's expertise in energy and infrastructure. HitecVision's investment in developing energy companies and Analysys Mason's telecom consulting experience further strengthens the collaboration. Together, they aim to provide concrete solutions to customers who require a secure and energy-efficient location to store critical data that is essential to society.

Joint Ownership

The investment will contribute to establishing more Norwegian data centres, offering the possibility for digital services to be produced within the country's borders. This increased control and safeguarding of critical functions will enhance national security interests. The new company will be jointly owned by Telenor (31.7 percent), Hafslund (31.7 percent), HitecVision (31.7 percent), and Analysys Mason in Norway (5.0 percent).

Three Data Centres Planned for Oslo

The plan includes the construction of three data centres in the Oslo region, with a total capacity of 40 MW. These data centres will provide colocation facilities for multiple tenants, allowing private and public businesses to securely store their servers and critical IT infrastructure. Telenor Norway will deploy its own infrastructure with strict security requirements to ensure the safe storage and delivery of data.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Circular Economy

In addition to security, the new company places a strong emphasis on sustainability. Partnering with Hafslund Oslo Celsio, Norway's largest district heating supplier, the company aims to design data centres with efficient solutions for reusing excess heat. According to the company, this approach contributes to a circular economy in the Oslo municipality and aligns with Oslo's and Norway's climate goals.

The development of the first data centre in Oslo is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2023. It is worth noting that the data centres will not have customers engaged in cryptocurrency mining, ensuring a focused and secure operational environment.