Six Thrilling Films That Are Coming to OTT This Week in June

Prepare yourself for a thrilling week of OTT, with a broad array of films from all genres coming out this week in June. From suspenseful mystery stories to high-octane dramas, from endearing love stories to perplexing psychological twists, and even a family musical comedy.

Keep watching as these films transport engrossing tales, exceptional actors, and unique events straight into your living room. Get ready for a movie excursion that will keep you occupied all week.

This week in June, a number of films are coming out on OTT streaming services.

Agent

Agent is a Telugu mystery thriller starring Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Vikramjeet Virk. Directed by Surender Reddy, the plot advances as a spy (Ramakrishna) with a shadowy past uncovers the truth about a perilous terrorist group. The Devil, also known as Mahadev, the RAW Chief, grants Ramakrishna, aka Rikki, his wish to become an agent.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: June 23, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

In the Hindi action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is joined by Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu. The plot continues as Mahavir enlists Tyagi's assistance to take over a neighborhood but encounters opposition from Bhaijaan, who views the neighborhood as his family. His unexpected encounter with love opens the door to new relationships and adversaries.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: June 23, 2023

The Kerala Story

Shalini Unnikrishnan, an Islamic convert, aspires to be a nurse. She joins ISIS after being coerced by extreme friends, only to end up detained in Afghanistan. Her traumatic journey illuminates the perilous road of deceit and the struggle for forgiveness. Sudipto Sen's Hindi drama The Kerala Story is partially based on events that actually happened. The main actors are Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: June 23, 2023

Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru is a forthcoming Hindi love drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The story revolves around two people who travel to Bombay to pursue their dreams but end up falling in love with one another. This film was directed by Sai Kabir.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 23, 2023

Jagged Mind

In the psychological suspense film Jagged Mind, Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay, Maisie Richardson, and other notable actors play pivotal roles. Strange visions, unexplainable blackouts, and a lot of mystery enter the protagonist's life with the introduction of a new girlfriend. The core of Jagged Mind is how she manages all the strange events.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 23, 2023

World's Best

Raj Patel, a math specialist who is secretly infatuated with his late father's dream of becoming a rap rapper, is the protagonist of the film. He almost loses everything trying to accomplish several life ambitions. This musical comedy for the whole family, directed by Roshan Sethi, also features Utkarsha Ambukar and Noah Lamanna.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 23, 2023