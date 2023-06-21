Indian Telecom Equipment Makers Eye US Business Opportunities

Indian telecom equipment manufacturers are poised for potential business collaborations in the United States as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his visit to the country. This move comes as the US government has raised security concerns and limited the sale of network gear from major Chinese companies.

According to a TNN report, a group of Indian companies recommended by industry body VOICE, including the TCS-Tejas-CDoT consortium, Shyam Vihaan Network, Niral Networks, Lekha Wireless, Signaltron, Resonous, Amantya Technologies, WiSig Wireless, Galore Networks, are being considered for partnerships with American firms. The Indian government aims to position these companies as trusted sources for 4G and 5G telecom projects in the US, showcasing alternatives to Chinese vendors like Huawei and ZTE.

VOICE has already submitted the names of these companies to the Department of Telecommunications, suggesting their participation in 4G upgrades and 5G pilot projects. These companies specialize in various areas, including 5G core technology, mobile edge cloud solutions, base stations, IoT sensors, and 5G smartphones.

Indian officials, including Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar, have emphasised that Indian-made solutions offer not only cost competitiveness but also trust and reliability.

The TCS-led consortium is also providing the indigenous telecom technology stack for 4G and 5G to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Currently, the field testing of its technology is going on, but the company has already received an advance purchase order (APO) from the state-run telecom operator.

By exploring partnerships with Indian telecom equipment manufacturers, the government aims to tap into business opportunities in the United States. This effort showcases the capabilities and competitiveness of the Indian telecom sector on a global scale and promotes collaboration with trusted Indian sources in the dynamic field of telecommunications.