7 Binge-Worthy Online Series Debuting on Netflix and Hotstar This Week

There are many reasons to be thrilled about the release of a lengthy list of web series this week on various OTT platforms. These online shows include everything from superhero thrillers and crime dramas to cartoon series. Prepare for a binge and, if you haven't already, pay off your subscriptions since you wouldn't want to miss these.

Here is a list of the seven web series available to stream on OTT platforms this week in June.

Class of '09

The planned Tom Rob Smith suspense thriller series, Class of '09, stars Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, and others. This web series is set in the years 2009, 2023–2025, and 2034, and follows a group of FBI recruits as they negotiate the changing American criminal justice system, greatly influenced by the development of artificial intelligence.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion

The new Marvel series, Secret Invasion, stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders in pivotal roles for the plot. The story revolves around Nick Fury's efforts to thwart an evil Skrull invasion with the help of his allies.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 21, 2023

Skull Island

A group of explorers is left on an island when their ship goes down. They understand the island is home to the giant ape Kong after noticing the bizarre sights there. The core of Skull Island is how they manage to escape its vengeance. Brian Duffield wrote the script for this animated action movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 22, 2023

Glamorous

Marco Mejia, a young man who identifies as gender nonconforming and queer, finds his life revolutionized when he wins a position at Madolyn Addison's famed cosmetics company. Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, and Graham Parkhurst are the main actors in the comedy-drama Glamorous.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 22, 2023

Sleeping Dog

Sleeping Dogs is a criminal mystery starring Steffen Mennkes, Sandra Bertalanffy, Egzone Fetahaj, and others, created by Stephan Lacant and Francis Meletzky. The story revolves around a former investigator who now lives on the streets and is called back into action when a death raises suspicions about a possible murder.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 22, 2023

Kerala Crime Files

Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam web series written and directed by Ahammed Khabeer, featuring Aju Varghese and Lal in key roles. Sub-Inspector Manoj clings to the one shred of optimism he has left for apprehending criminals involved in a murder. The central theme of this series is how he locates them using a fictitious address.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 23, 2023

Black Clover S4

Black Clover is a Japanese fantasy manga series written by Yuki Tabata. The story revolves around Yuno and Asta, two orphans whose ultimate goal in life is to rise to the position of Wizard King, the second-highest-ranking official in the Clover Kingdom. The main plot involves their adventures, fights, and journey.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 24, 2023