Vodafone Idea 28 Days Validity Plans with Bonus Data and Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of India's leading telecom operators, continues to provide attractive plans to cater to the evolving needs of its customers. With a focus on delivering value and entertainment, Vi offers a range of 28-day validity plans that come bundled with bonus data and access to the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. These plans provide a comprehensive package of voice, data, and entertainment benefits to subscribers.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan

First on the list is the Rs 601 plan, which offers unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. In addition to these core benefits, subscribers also enjoy Vi Hero Benefits, including Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. What makes this plan from Vodafone Idea even more enticing is the inclusion of 16GB of bonus data, providing users with extra data to stay connected and enjoy their favourite online activities. Along with this, subscribers get Vi Movies & TV VIP access and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, unlocking a world of premium content.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Plan

For those seeking a slightly more affordable option, the Rs 499 plan offers similar benefits. Subscribers get unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. Vi Hero Benefits, including Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night, are also part of this plan. Additionally, users receive 5GB of bonus data to further enhance their online experience. Vi Movies & TV VIP access and a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar provide a wide range of entertainment options for Vi customers.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan includes unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. Vi Hero Benefits are also included, ensuring customers enjoy features like Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. To sweeten the deal, subscribers receive 5GB of bonus data. Vi Movies & TV VIP access and a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar further elevate the entertainment quotient of this plan.