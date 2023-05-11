Digicel Fiji Officially Launches 5G Testing

Digicel Fiji, the telecommunications company in Fiji and a subsidiary of Telstra, has taken a step forward by officially initiating 5G testing, becoming the first mobile operator in Fiji to do so. The Ministry of Communications granted Digicel Fiji the license to conduct 5G technology trials on April 17th, and wednesday, May 10th marks the commencement of the 5G testing phase. Following successful testing, Digicel will collaborate with the government and its partners to devise a deployment plan for the wide implementation of 5G.

Digicel Fiji Sets the Pace for 5G

According to the statement, Digicel Fiji showcased its commitment to innovation and its pioneering role as the first telecommunications provider in Fiji to launch 5G testing. This milestone not only represents a significant advancement for Digicel Fiji but also holds great promise for the people of Fiji. Fiji is a beautiful island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean, known for its stunning beaches, clear turquoise waters, and vibrant coral reefs.

Unleashing the Power of 5G

According to Digicel Fiji, 5G technology acts as additional lanes, expanding spectrum bandwidth and increasing network capacity. This increased capacity leads to faster data speeds and enhanced performance, particularly in densely populated areas.

As the fifth generation of mobile network technology, 5G brings with it a host of benefits, including faster downloads, seamless streaming, and real-time gaming.

Digicel Fiji 5G Test Launch

The 5G test launch was graced by The Honourable Viliame Gavoka, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, who officially activated the test at the Digicel Khalsa office. The initial 5G test delivered a download speed of 946 Mbps. The vital role connectivity plays in an island nation like Fiji, is highlighted at this juncture.

Telstra's Subsidiary Excited for 5G Network Deployment in Fiji

As a subsidiary of Telstra, Australia's largest telecommunications and technology company, Digicel Fiji is thrilled to embark on this network testing journey. Leveraging its network experience, innovation, and technological solutions, Digicel Fiji aims to deploy a world-class 5G network and bring its exceptional benefits to customers across Fiji in the future.