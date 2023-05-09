Orange Romania Expands 5G Coverage to Oradea

Orange Romania, a leading telecom operator, continues its nationwide expansion of the 5G network, bringing the latest connectivity experience to residents, public authorities, and businesses in Oradea. As part of this launch, Orange is offering exclusive discounts and benefits to customers in Oradea, further enhancing their 5G experience.

Expanding 5G Network Coverage

Orange in a statement said, with the addition of Oradea, the Orange 5G network now covers a total of 29 cities across Romania, including major cities such as Arad, Bacau, Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Miercurea Ciuc, Sibiu, Suceava, Timisoara, and Targu Mures, as well as towns in Ilfov county, mountain resorts, and summer destinations.

Notably, cities such as Arad, Bucharest, Miercurea-Ciuc, Targu Mures, and Sibiu enjoy 100 percentage 5G coverage.

Exclusive Discounts and Benefits

To celebrate the launch of 5G in Oradea, Orange is offering an exclusive 5G Buy-Back promotion throughout the month of May. Customers who purchase a 5G phone from Orange stores in the city and trade in their old but functional device will receive a generous discount of 100 euros instead of the usual 40 euros. It's an opportunity for customers to upgrade to the latest 5G technology and enjoy significant savings.

Furthermore, Orange subscribers in Oradea can take advantage of discounts of up to 50 percentage on Orange subscriptions during this period. This includes reduced prices on popular subscriptions such as the Smart Plus 15 and Fun 11 plans, offering unlimited 5G internet and additional features like EEA roaming.

Empowering Business Development and Innovation

According to the statement, The introduction of 5G in Oradea not only provides residents with enhanced connectivity but also opens up new opportunities for business development and innovation.

With maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and average speeds of 600 Mbps, the Orange 5G network offers a comparable experience to fibre optic internet. This high-speed connectivity empowers users to explore new possibilities in areas such as research and innovation.

5G Wi-Fi Solutions for Public Administrations and Companies

Additionally, Orange is offering 5G Wi-Fi solutions for public administrations and companies in Oradea. The Office Net 5G subscription provides fixed internet connectivity, and customers can benefit from the Wi-Fi 6 router, included free of charge in the 24-month package, enabling seamless wireless connectivity for multiple smart devices.

Orange Romania remains committed to expanding its 5G network and delivering cutting-edge technologies to customers nationwide. With the addition of Oradea, residents can now enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity, including faster speeds, enhanced capabilities, and a range of exclusive offers.