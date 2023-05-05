Orange Jordan Selects Nokia for Nationwide 5G RAN Deployment



Orange Jordan has selected Nokia, a Finnish telecommunications company, to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment across the Kingdom of Jordan, according to a company statement. The agreement is set to improve Orange Jordan's connectivity and capacity, paving the way for the country's digital transformation.

Nokia's AirScale portfolio

Nokia's 5G RAN equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology, will replace Orange Jordan's entire existing RAN network. In addition, the agreement includes massive MIMO radios with support for high RF bandwidth, as well as AirScale Baseband and Dual-band Remote Radio Head (RRH) products.

Nokia's Single RAN solution

Additionally, Nokia will provide its Single RAN solution that enables one base station to run 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G technologies simultaneously, facilitating efficient site solutions across Orange Jordan's network.

NetAct network management system

The deal also entails Nokia's NetAct network management system to offer a consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management. Nokia will also provide digital design, deployment, and technical support services.

Orange Jordan 5G

Orange Jordan intends to offer 5G services to 50 percent of the population within four years, followed by five per cent year-on-year growth. Nokia's long-standing partnership with Orange Jordan aims to stimulate growth in the Kingdom of Jordan and enable advanced services for both industries and consumers.

5G technology will have an evolutionary impact on the Kingdom of Jordan, stimulating growth and enabling advanced services for the benefit of both industries and consumers.