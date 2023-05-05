India’s Telecom Stack Draws Interest from G7 Technical Experts

India's telecom stack has caught the attention of technical experts from G7 countries, who have been invited by the central government to test it against global standards. The Indian delegation, led by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, showcased how digital infrastructure is being developed to provide solutions on a population scale, including use cases of Aadhaar, UPI, and Cowin, among others.

According to an ET Telecom report, during the G7 meeting held in Japan on April 29 and April 30, Vaishnaw reported strong global interest from G7 partners in learning about India's growth journey as a technology leader. The officials from the G7 countries were particularly interested in learning more about India's telecom stack, which is increasingly being used as the backbone for many digital services.

India has been making significant strides in the digital technology space, particularly in the areas of e-governance and digital infrastructure. The country's focus on digitisation has led to a rise in digital payments, the use of biometric data, and other digital services.

The G7 countries are an intergovernmental forum that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the USA, and India. The 49th meeting of the G7 is scheduled to take place at Hiroshima in Japan, later this month, between May 19 and 21.

The interest in India's telecom stack highlights the country's growing importance as a global technology leader, as well as its potential to shape the future of digital services. The Indian government's focus on digitisation has been instrumental in driving innovation and growth in the country's technology sector.

As more countries begin to recognise the importance of digital infrastructure, India's telecom stack is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital services around the world. The country's efforts in this area are likely to lead to further partnerships and collaborations with other countries, as well as new opportunities for Indian tech companies to expand their global reach.

Overall, India's growing prominence as a technology leader is a positive sign for the country's future, as well as the global tech industry as a whole. The interest from G7 countries in India's telecom stack underscores the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in driving innovation and progress in the digital age.